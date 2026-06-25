Akshara Singh says Akshay Kumar continued to shoot Ghis Ghis Ghis song despite having 104 degree fever

Akshay Kumar stepped into the world of Bhojpuri music industry with his collaboration with Bhojpuri star Akshara Singh for a dance number in his upcoming film Welcome To The Jungle. Speaking to news agency ANI, Akshara Singh shared how Akshay shot the track while suffering from a high fever. Akshara Singh and Akshay Kumar in Ghis Ghis Ghis song.

What Akshara said Speaking to ANI, she said, "The biggest thing was that he had a fever of 103-104 degrees while shooting. I kept observing him and realised how much he loves his work and his craft. He works with a great sense of responsibility and dedication."

Akshara also recalled her reaction when she learned she would feature opposite Akshay Kumar in the song. It was truly a dream-come-true moment for her.

"I received a call from Ahmed Sir's production house... I was told there's a song in 'Welcome To The Jungle' and that I had to do it. I hesitated for a while. Later, Ganesh Acharya, sir, called me, and I felt reassured. He asked me if I would do the song. I asked what kind of song it was, and he said it's a wonderful track and that I would really like it. He encouraged me to do it. And the moment I heard Ganesh sir and Akshay sir's name, I was completely blank. (Main completely blank ho gayi thi)," she shared.