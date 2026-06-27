Suniel Shetty reveals 15-month-old granddaughter Evaarah's morning ritual: ‘She feeds laddoo to PM Modi’s photo'

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty is extremely fond of his granddaughter, Evaarah, and often speaks about her adorable habits in interviews. In a recent conversation with Times Now, the actor revealed that Evaarah's morning ritual includes offering a ladoo to a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Suniel Shetty reveals Evaarah's morning ritual involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Suniel Shetty reveals granddaughter Evaarah's morning ritual Suniel recalled that his granddaughter was first introduced to PM Modi by her nanny at an airport, and since then, she has been fascinated by him. The actor said, "I have always said I am a huge fan of him. I am not talking about a party; I am talking about a leader. If a leader excites me, he excites me. As much as I love my country, I love my man. There is something about him. My granddaughter is 15 months old. Once, at the airport, one of her nannies told her about Modi ji. Now, every morning, she opens a Sai Baba book which also has a photo of Modi ji."

He added, "She opens that photo and says, 'Modi ji'. Woh Ganapati ji ki murti se ladoo leke aati hai aur unko khilaati hai (She takes a ladoo from the Ganpati idol at home and offers it to the photograph). I did not ask her to do this, nor did her parents. There is something about him. There is something magical."

About Evaarah Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on 24 March 2025. They introduced her to the world by revealing her name on KL Rahul's birthday, explaining that "Evaarah" means "Gift of God".

Since her birth, Athiya and Rahul have largely kept Evaarah away from the public eye, sharing only occasional glimpses of her without revealing her face. Both families, including her grandfather Suniel Shetty, have often spoken about the joy she has brought into their lives. Suniel has previously said that he feels Evaarah is "Athiya 2.0".

Suniel Shetty's recent and upcoming work Suniel was most recently seen in Welcome to the Jungle. The film released in theatres on 26 June and opened to mixed reviews from both critics and audiences. It registered a decent opening at the box office, collecting ₹18 crore domestically. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the film also stars Akshay Kumar, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani and Jacqueline Fernandez, among others, in key roles.

The actor also has Hera Pheri 3 in the pipeline. Directed by Priyadarshan and co-starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal, the film's shoot has been delayed due to ongoing legal disputes.