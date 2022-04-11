Producer Guneet Monga engaged to businessman Sunny Kapoor, receives wishes from Dia Mirza, Rakul Preet Singh. See pics

Film producer Guneet Monga on Monday announced her engagement to fashion entrepreneur Sunny Kapoor. The producer took to Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures from the engagement ceremony, held in a heritage hotel in Delhi. Celebrities such as Dia Mirza, Rakul Preet Singh, Karan Johar, Kubbrai Sait, and others congratulated her. Also Read: Women were seen as vamps when they started asking for their rights: Guneet Monga

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing photos from her engagement, Guneet wrote, “'Sometimes the wrong train leads you to the right station'. And that's where I found Sunny, my companion on our journey ahead for life. Feel Mom and Dad's blessings wearing this saree that Mom wore on her engagement day. #Engaged #GunSung.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actor Dia Mirza commented, “Congratulations.” Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Omgggg Congratulationsssss. May this new journey be filled with an abundance of love." Karan Johar wrote, “Badhai ho (congratulations).” Actor Aahan Kumra said, “Oh my god!!!! Congratulations @guneetmonga so happy for you two!! Stay blessed and stay happy.” Actor Ridhi Dogra commented, “Big heartfelt warmest love to you. Congratulations and be blessed always, you guys.” Actor Kubbra Sait said, “Gunsssss!!! Mubarak.”

While actor Ananya Panday dropped a heart emoji, Radhika Madan wrote, “Sooo beautiful! Congratulations!” Celebrities such as Neena Gupta, Hansal Mehta, Nivedita Basu, Ekta Kapoor, Saba Azad, Tahir Kashyap, Abhimanyu Dassani, Sayani Gupta, and many others extended best wishes in the comments section.

Through her production company Sikhya Entertainment, Guneet has backed critically-acclaimed films such as Gangs of Wasseypur, The Lunchbox, Masaan, Zubaan, and Pagglait. She has also served as an executive producer on the documentary Period. End of Sentence, which won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Subject in 2019.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON