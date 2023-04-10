Project K team unveils BTS video on 'raiders', fans react: Going to give Hollywood a tough competition

The team of Project K, starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, which is being shot on a massive budget, has released a behind-the-scenes video on the film’s pre-production. Taking to Twitter on Monday, the film's team shared the over one-minute-long clip in which the crew tried to understand what would the raiders look like. (Also Read | Deepika Padukone looks mysterious in Project K poster; fans compare it to Dune)

Furthermore, the video revealed that the team is working hard as they attempt to understand what kind of costumes and VFX should be used. Vyjayanthi Movies tweeted the video and wrote, "Who are the raiders? 'From Skratch Ep 2: Assembling The Raiders'."

In the comments section, fans reacted to the video and said that the team is planning something big that’ll be on Hollywood standards. A person wrote, “Looks like something big is being panned (sic).” Another Twitter user wrote in Telugu, “Going to give Hollywood a tough competition (sic).”

A comment also read, "After seeing the content till now it's clear that there's Space Travel with Futuristic Approach and there can be a link to Hindu Mythology maybe there will be the arrival of Most Awaited Avatar The Kalki Avatar."

The project marks the maiden collaboration between Prabhas and Nag Ashwin, popular for helming the Savitri biopic, Mahanati. Recently, in an interview with a Telugu channel, producer Ashwini Dutt opened up on the project and shared several updates. He also added that both Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan have about a week to ten days of shoot left.

He had said, “This will be a graphics-heavy film. It’s been five months since we commenced work on the graphics and it’ll go on through the course of next year as well. We’ve completed about 70 percent of the shoot so far.”

Last March, Ashwin took to Twitter to seek Anand Mahindra’s support in building futuristic vehicles for the movie which is being made on a lavish budget. He went on to add that what they’re attempting in the movie could make the nation proud.

Ashwin wrote, “Dear @anandmahindra sir...we are making an Indian sci-fi film with Mr Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika called #ProjectK. A few vehicles we are building for this world are unique & beyond the tech of today...if this film does what it is supposed to, it will be the pride of our nation.”

