Pulkit Samrat follows girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda's skincare advice, she has the sweetest reply

Actor Pulkit Samrat posted a funny picture of himself, undergoing a beauty treatment. He mentioned how he was following girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda's advice. Her reply is adorable.

Taking to Instagram and posting a picture, he wrote: "@kriti.kharbanda !! I’ve been following your #skincaresaturday advice." The black and white picture shows Pulkit with his face covered with a white paste, barring his day-old stubble and moustache. Area around his eyes and brow have also been spared. He has a funny expression on his face. Replying to the post, Kriti wrote "cutie" with a bunch of love-filled emojis.

See Kriti Kharbanda's reply here.

On the workfront, Pulkit was last seen in Taish in 2020, which also starred Kriti. In 2019, he appeared along with Kriti in the multi-starrer Pagalpanti. He will be seen next in the Hindi/Telugu Rana Daggubati film, Haathi Mere Saathi. His film with Isabelle Kaif, Suswagatam Khushaamadeed has also been announced.

Kriti, who spent her growing up years in Bengaluru, also works in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu films.

The two confirmed their relationship in 2019. Speaking about it, Kriti had said in an interview to ETimes: "No, they are not rumours. We are dating each other. In all honesty, I wanted my parents to know first that I’m dating someone and when you start seeing someone, it’s I think there’s a time for everything when you’re comfortable talking about it. Sometimes it can take five years; sometimes it can take five months. In our case, it was five months, but I’m in a very happy place and I have no qualms admitting that I am dating Pulkit Samrat.”