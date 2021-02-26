Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Pulkit Samrat follows girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda's skincare advice, she has the sweetest reply
bollywood

Pulkit Samrat follows girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda's skincare advice, she has the sweetest reply

Pulkit Samrat shared a funny picture of himself and his beauty regimen and credited girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda for it. See her response here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 01:35 PM IST
Pulkit Samrat with girlfriend, actor Kriti Kharbanda.

Actor Pulkit Samrat posted a funny picture of himself, undergoing a beauty treatment. He mentioned how he was following girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda's advice. Her reply is adorable.

Taking to Instagram and posting a picture, he wrote: "@kriti.kharbanda !! I’ve been following your #skincaresaturday advice." The black and white picture shows Pulkit with his face covered with a white paste, barring his day-old stubble and moustache. Area around his eyes and brow have also been spared. He has a funny expression on his face. Replying to the post, Kriti wrote "cutie" with a bunch of love-filled emojis.

See Kriti Kharbanda's reply here.

On the workfront, Pulkit was last seen in Taish in 2020, which also starred Kriti. In 2019, he appeared along with Kriti in the multi-starrer Pagalpanti. He will be seen next in the Hindi/Telugu Rana Daggubati film, Haathi Mere Saathi. His film with Isabelle Kaif, Suswagatam Khushaamadeed has also been announced.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Pulkit Samrat follows girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda's beauty advice, see her reply

Hrithik Roshan to record statement against Kangana Ranaut tomorrow

Anubhav Sinha shares picture from ANEK shoot, calls it 'toughest' film so far

Sonu Sood gets handpumps installed in a Jhansi village

Kriti, who spent her growing up years in Bengaluru, also works in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu films.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut drags Alia, Taapsee after not getting tagged in Tanu Weds Manu anniversary posts while Swara Bhasker did

The two confirmed their relationship in 2019. Speaking about it, Kriti had said in an interview to ETimes: "No, they are not rumours. We are dating each other. In all honesty, I wanted my parents to know first that I’m dating someone and when you start seeing someone, it’s I think there’s a time for everything when you’re comfortable talking about it. Sometimes it can take five years; sometimes it can take five months. In our case, it was five months, but I’m in a very happy place and I have no qualms admitting that I am dating Pulkit Samrat.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kriti kharbanda pulkit samrat

Related Stories

bollywood

Pulkit Samrat recalls how he would buy gifts on credit to impress girlfriend, got beaten up by his mother

PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:07 AM IST
bollywood

Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda spotted together at lunch date, you can't miss their big smiles

PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:09 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP