Purab Kohli takes a ‘short break’ to spend time with family

The last few months have been quite hectic for Purab Kohli, packed with shooting schedules, and now the actor has decided to step away for a little while, to balance out his personal life.

“For me, life is good, touchwood. Because when you are refusing more work than you are doing, I think that means you are in a good space, and that you are really getting a lot of work. Right now, it is very important for me to choose to take some time off as well,” Kohli tells us.

The actor, who was last seen in web series, London Files, has shifted his focus on his family in London after wrapping up shoot of his next project in Mumbai.

“I have just come back to London after three months in Mumbai where I finished my next. Now, I have decided to be in London with my family for a few months, and not work,” admits the 43-year-old.

The father of two continues, “I just want to sit down, and acknowledge, ‘Okay, I’m tired’. So, I am taking a bit of a break and then I will come back in a few months.”

Kohli, who has successfully reinvented his career after featuring in web shows in the last few years, is not scared to be away from the work scene, or out of the public eye.

“I am confident enough that there will be something to do when I resume because a lot of that’s happening. So, it is a very comfortable space right for people, who like to take it easy. Some people like to work a lot, and go from one project to another. But I am not that person. I am very happy (taking a break). I’d like to spend a lot of time at home also,” he explains.

In fact, this new phase of his career has also given him the confidence to ignore the length of the role while picking projects. “For instance, my role in London Files is a short one, but has such an interesting graph and journey. Every actor wants to do parts that are centred around them. But I have reached a point in my life, a lot later than I should have actually, where I really value the character for itself, and not the length. And it is an interesting journey,” he says, revealing that he has finished some web shows, and is awaiting the release of his next, Blind.