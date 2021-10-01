Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / PV Sindhu was surprised by how good a badminton player Deepika Padukone is: 'It's in her genes'
bollywood

PV Sindhu was surprised by how good a badminton player Deepika Padukone is: 'It's in her genes'

PV Sindhu spoke about her recent dinner date with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The trio stepped out together last month. 
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 03:34 PM IST
Ranveer Singh's selfie with Deepika Padukone and PV Sindhu.

Badminton player PV Sindhu spoke about her recent dinner date with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in an interview. The Olympic medalist praised the actors, calling both of them sweet. 

Last month, Sindhu, Deepika and Ranveer came together for a dinner date. Deepika also shared a video in which she and Sindhu were playing a game of badminton. “Yes, she is a very sweet girl, really nice, and beautiful, obviously. And she plays really well. I didn’t expect that when we played together the first time! Of course, it’s in her genes...her father was a legend,” Sindhu said, speaking with Harper's Bazaar. 

“Later, Deepika, Ranveer and I went for dinner together and they were both really sweet. It was really nice spending time with them,” she added. 

Last week, Deepika shared the video of the duo's game and said, “Guess who won?” In the video, Deepika said, “She is practising for world championship and she thought I was the best partner to prepare her.” Sindhu added, “If she would’ve played badminton, she would’ve become the top player.” She had also shared pictures from the session with the caption, “Just a regular day in my life…Burning calories with @pvsindhu1.”

RELATED STORIES

Sindhu made headlines earlier this year after she won a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. She has become the first Indian woman to win two individual Olympic medals in a row.  

Also read: Did Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone begin work on their 22 crore bungalow in Alibaug? Interior designer posts photo

Meanwhile, Deepika and Ranveer will appear together on the big screen in ‘83. The film is based on Team India's victory at the 1983 cricket World Cup. Ranveer plays Kapil Dev while Deepika plays his wife, Romi. 

Ranveer also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani in the pipeline. Deepika has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, The Intern remake, Shakun Bhatra's untitled next, and a film with Prabhas, among others. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pv sindhu deepika padukone ranveer singh
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Shabana on her parents opposing relationship with ‘married man’ Javed Akhtar

5

Kareena Kapoor's cutie Jehangir Ali Khan's adorable photos

Tisca Chopra on her Instagram being hacked: There is a certain amount of security which I took for granted

Twinkle Khanna reveals advice she gave son Aarav when he asked why they're rich
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP