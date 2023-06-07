Pyaar ka Punchnama’s Sonnalli Seygall set for a Gurdwara wedding; reception to take place tomorrow with Kartik Aaryan in attendance

Pyaar ka Punchnama actor Sonnalli Seygall got married in a close knit Gurdwara wedding on Wednesday. The 34-year-old had an Anand Karaj with longtime beau-hotlier Ashesh L Sajnani in Mumbai. The wedding festivities began in the early afternoon.

Sonnalli Seygall (Yogen Shah)

Seygall and Sajnani’s close friends from the industry were all present dressed in ivory and white for the wedding. Filmmaker Luv Ranjan, actors Sunny Singh, Sahil Salathia, Shama Sikandar, and other attended the wedding. Seygall wore a blush pink saree with a full sleeve blouse. Seygall walked under the floral canopy (phoolon ki chaddar) which Ranjan held. Interestingly, Seygall walked the aisle with her dog, Bounty alongside dressed all ethnic.

We have also learnt that Seygall will have a lavish reception on June 8. “The reception is going to be star studded as well. Her Pyaar ka Punchnama actors will be present at the wedding, including Kartik Aaryan,” the source adds.

From what we have gathered, the pre-wedding festivities of the actor started on Monday. The couple had a mehendi ceremony. Celebrities, who happen to be close friends with the couple, were present for the functions. Actors Sahil Salathia, Karan V Grover, Sumona Chakravarti, Raai Laxmi, Rohan Gandotra and others were present at the mehendi, which took place at Seygall’s residence.

On further digging, we also learnt that Seygall was on her bachelorette trip earlier in early May. The Jai Mummy Di actor was unavailable for a comment, when we reached out to her. The source states, “She doesn’t wish to address the media about the wedding or her relationship. She wanted to keep this a surprise.”

Last December, we broke the news of the couple dating. Since then, the two has never officially commented on their dalliance.