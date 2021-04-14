Queer Eye's Tan France expecting his first child with husband Rob, excited for Sonam Kapoor 'to meet the baby'

Queer Eye star Tan France revealed he and his husband Rob are preparing to welcome their first baby via surrogacy. Actor Sonam Kapoor is nothing but thrilled. The British fashion designer took to Instagram and shared the announcement. In the picture, a shirtless Tan stood with his hand around his tummy, imitating pregnancy announcements, and placed a sonogram on it.

Sharing the picture, Tan said, "So happy to finally share that WE’RE HAVING A BABY!! No, I’m not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic. With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this Summer. Something we’ve wanted for SOooo many years. Our hearts are so full right now. I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love."

He then took to the comments section and added, "And this pic is meant to just be a bit of fun. Playing in to the usual pregnancy announcements, because I so wish I could carry my baby." Sonam took to the comments section and congratulated the couple. "Oh my gosh! Congratulations tan! I cannot meet you all in person." Responding to her comment, Tan said, "thank you, love!! I truly cannot wait to hang, and for you to meet the baby." Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor also dropped a heart emoji on the announcement post.

Shruti Haasan also commented on the post. She said, "Congratulations !!!! And may your family be blessed," to which Tan replied, "thank you, sweetheart. I truly appreciate that!" Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star and actor Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana Pandey said, "Congratulations !!!!! Lots of love !!!!" and Tan thanked her for her wishes.

Several international stars also congratulated him. Queer Eye host Jonathan Van Ness said, "so happy for you!!! I’m so proud of you and Rob you are two of the sweetest most genuine people in the world & this is the most exciting news ever". Sophie Turner said, "Yes!!! Congratulations! So so thrilled for you!!!" Millie Bobby Brown commented, "Congratulations! This is so amazing." Emily In Paris star Lily Collins said, "Ahhhhhhhh this is SOOOOO exciting!!! Congrats!"

Back in June 2018, speaking with The Associated Press, Tan revealed he and his husband plan on having six children. He said it was “just enough". During an episode of Queer Eye, Tan had told his co-stars that he and Rob had married without an engagement. “It was just a case of, ‘You know we’re going to get married one day, right?’ We had just agreed that it was going to happen… and we arranged the date," he said at the time.