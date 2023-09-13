R Balki says Ghoomer was ‘smashed’ at box office by Gadar 2 craze: This kind of tsunami was not expected

R Balki is opening up on the poor box office performance of his last release Ghoomer, and how it was affected by the 'tsunami' that was Gadar 2. In an interview with The Indian Express, Balki said that even though Ghoomer, which released in theatres a week after Gadar 2, received good reviews, it was not showcased properly. (Also read: Ghoomer box office collection day 3: Amid Gadar 2 craze, Abhishek Bachchan film earns just ₹3.4 crore so far)

On Ghoomer's box office

Ghoomer released a week after Gadar 2.

Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, released in cinemas on August 11. Meanwhile, Ghoomer released on August 18. Balki said in the interview, “It didn’t get sandwiched, it got smashed! We had no other date, had we come along with Gadar 2, we may have been better off. Because Gadar 2 did better in the second week. Nobody expected this kind of a thing. We thought everyone will do well and we can have the second week. This kind of tsunami was not expected.”

He further added, "Films like Ghoomer need enough amount of time for the word of mouth to travel. The word of mouth was too much for other films. Yes, even Ghoomer had that and it did make people go to theatres, it still is going on. But sometimes you need a proper showcasing, which we couldn’t get. We tried our best, because we need enough options for people to go and see the evening shows. Various schools and colleges took but it was just… unfortunate.”

Ghoomer not only faced tough competition from Gadar 2 but also from OMG 2. The sports drama, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, collected a total six-day collection of ₹4.41 crore. On the other hand, Gadar 2 broke several records and went on to enter the ₹500 crore club.

Interestingly, Sunny Deol starred in Balki's last directorial, Chup: Revenge of the Artist, last year.

About Ghoomer

In Ghoomer, Abhishek plays the role of a coach, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he meets a paraplegic athlete, played by Saiyami. Their journey together takes place against the backdrop of societal issues and personal struggles.

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “At 2 hours 20 minutes, Ghoomer is crisp and rarely appears sluggish. Amid other things, Balki also touches upon gender equality, discrimination in sports, importance of education and superstitious beliefs that often come into play. Vishal Sinha's cinematography deserves a special mention the way he has visualised the cricket scenes. From the aerial shots of the stadium to panning between the stands and the pitch, he captures the essence of Ghoomer magnificently.”

