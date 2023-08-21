Ghoomer box office collection day 3: Amid Gadar 2 craze, Abhishek Bachchan film earns just 3.4 crore so far

Ghoomer box office

After opening at ₹85 lakh on Friday, Ghoomer registered 29% growth, making ₹1.1 crore nett in India on Saturday. The film did a business of roughly ₹1.5 crore on Sunday at the domestic box office. It's three-day opening weekend collection now stands at ₹3.45 crore, as per Sacnilk.com.

The film has been facing tough competition from Gadar 2 and OMG 2. Both the films released on August 11, and have been doing well, with Gadar 2 all set to cross the ₹400 crore mark.

Abhishek Bachchan plays the role of a coach, whose life takes an unexpected turn, when he meets a paraplegic athlete, played by Saiyami Kher. Their journey together takes place against the backdrop of societal issues and personal struggles.

Actor Saiyami Kher expressed her gratitude towards R Balki for giving her the opportunity to play a paraplegic athlete in Ghoomer, and also the audience for liking her performance in the film.

She recently took to Instagram to share a few pictures from the sets and wrote in her long post, “If you had told me a few years ago, that I’d wake up reading the praise which I’ve received for Ghoomer, I would have never believed you. I didn’t have that faith in myself, leave alone anyone else instilling it in me. It’s hard to explain what this film means to me.”

She continued, “I was the junglee girl, who would bash up boys in school. Who could eat grilled chicken every day. Who aspired to be ambidextrous, because my icon, Sachin Tendulkar was. Who would spend hours in my parent’s restaurant trying to make a Rumali roti fly in the air. Whose life revolved around her grandmother. Whose most prized possession was a store-bought Indian cricket jersey. Who hoped that someday, she wouldn’t need to buy it. And that, maybe, one day, it would bear her name. Sadly, that magical moment never came for me.”

