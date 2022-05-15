R Madhavan, Anil Kapoor, SS Rajamouli congratulate Indian badminton team after Thomas Cup Win: 'Incredible achievement'

As the Indian men's badminton team made history at Thomas Uber Cup 2022, several celebrities from the film industry took to Twitter to hail their win. India defeated 14-time Champions Indonesia in Bangkok on Sunday to win the cup. On Twitter, actor Anil Kapoor shared pictures as India celebrated the win. He wrote, "This is incredible!! Congratulations to #TeamIndia!! Historic moment!!" (Also Read | Taapsee Pannu is proud of badminton coach-boyfriend Mathias Boe after India’s historic Thomas Cup win)

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli wrote on Twitter, "An incredible achievement by the Indian #Badminton Team! Congratulations on bringing the prestigious #ThomasCup home. @BAI_Media."

Sharing a news report, actor R Madhavan tweeted, "Historic title triumph: India stun Indonesia 3-0 to win Thomas Cup… ohhhhhh Yeahhhhh (folded hands, thumbs up and national flag emojis)."

Actor Venkatesh Daggubati shared a picture of the Indian team and wrote, "Congratulations to the Indian badminton team on the extraordinary win #ThomasCup is coming home!" Sharing it, Rana Daggubati tweeted, "It’s just too amazing!! Congratulations to the Indian Badminton team #ThomasCup2022."

Sharing a tweet, actor Rahul Bose wrote, "Another memorable day for Indian sport. Congratulations to the team and support staff. #ThomasCup."

Actor Riteish Deshmukh shared a photo on Twitter. He captioned it, "#ThomasCup2022 What an extraordinary achievement for Team India…. beating 14 times champions Indonesia 3-0 in the finals. Congratulations to the entire team- prayers, coaches, support staff and the entire Indian contingent."

Actor Taapsee Pannu too congratulated the badminton team, and tweeted, "History !!!! India wins the Thomas cup the first time they reached the finals !!! Take a bow boys." Taapsee is dating Mathias Boe, who is a part of the Indian men's badminton coaching setup. Taapsee's sister Shagun Pannu, too, congratulated team India. "And history has been created today. Indiaa Indiaa," Shagun wrote on Instagram Stories.

No Indian team has previously reached the final of the Thomas and Uber Cup in its 70-plus year history. Indian men reached the Thomas Cup semi-finals in 1952, 1955 and 1979 while the women's team made it to the Uber Cup top-four in 2014 and 2016.

