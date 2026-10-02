R Madhavan, Ravi Kishan and others praise Captain Smit Machchhar after he saved 174 passengers despite being stabbed

The whole nation is proud of Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, who showed extraordinary bravery after he was allegedly stabbed during a flydubai flight and still helped save 174 passengers, including 27 children, on board. Several members of the film industry have also taken to social media to praise Captain Smit Machchhar for his bravery.

R Madhavan and Vijay Deverakonda praise the Captain

R Madhavan and Ravi Kishan praised Captain Smit Machchhar.

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Bollywood actor R Madhavan reshared Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on the incident and praised the captain. He wrote, "Praying for the speedy recovery of a true hero."

Deep Dive What actions did Captain Smit Machchhar take during the flydubai cockpit attack? Captain Smit Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door despite being seriously injured, allowing passengers and crew to override the attacker and stabilize the aircraft. How did Prime Minister Narendra Modi react to Captain Machchhar's bravery? Prime Minister Modi praised Captain Machchhar for his immense courage and valor during the crisis, stating that he helped save hundreds of lives and that India is proud of him. What did Captain Machchhar recite to help him during the crisis on the flight? During the mid-air crisis, Captain Machchhar recited the Hanuman Chalisa, which he stated gives him positivity and courage during difficult times.

Madhavan praised Captain Smit.

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda also shared the Prime Minister's statement and wrote, "May God protect you and bless you Captain 🙏❤️ What you faced and what you did is incredible. Along with everyone else on that flight."

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Ravi Kishan and Paresh Rawal praise Captain's bravery

{{^usCountry}} Actor-politician Ravi Kishan praised the pilot's selfless devotion to duty and wrote, “Captain Smit Machchhar is the epitome of unwavering loyalty to duty, indomitable courage, and extraordinary wisdom. 🇮🇳 Even after sustaining grievous injuries, the courage, patience, and devotion to duty he displayed in protecting the lives of hundreds without a thought for himself is not only exemplary but also a source of pride and inspiration for every Indian. Salutations in the millions to Captain Smit Machchhar's valor, bravery, and dedication. I pray to God for his speedy recovery and good health.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Actor-politician Ravi Kishan praised the pilot's selfless devotion to duty and wrote, “Captain Smit Machchhar is the epitome of unwavering loyalty to duty, indomitable courage, and extraordinary wisdom. 🇮🇳 Even after sustaining grievous injuries, the courage, patience, and devotion to duty he displayed in protecting the lives of hundreds without a thought for himself is not only exemplary but also a source of pride and inspiration for every Indian. Salutations in the millions to Captain Smit Machchhar's valor, bravery, and dedication. I pray to God for his speedy recovery and good health.” {{/usCountry}}

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Veteran actor Paresh Rawal offered a wordplay on the pilot's surname, referencing actor Nana Patekar’s famous dialogue from the 1994 film Krantiveer. He wrote, "Remembering NANA PATEKAR'S FAMOUS DIALOGUE: Ek Machhhar Aadmiko...!"

PM spoke to Captain Smit Machchhar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to the captain over a video call, before that he had penned a note praising Machchhar's bravery and commended his "immense courage" and "valor", saying that India is proud of him.

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"Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO. In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others. His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy. India is proud of Captain Machchhar," he wrote on X.

What happened on the flight

Smit Machchhar was the captain of flydubai flight FZ1073, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv with 174 passengers on board. While the aircraft was flying over Saudi Arabia, his Omani co-pilot allegedly attacked and stabbed him inside the cockpit.

Despite being seriously injured, Smit managed opened the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew members to enter and overpower the attacker. The aircraft had also plunged sharply in altitude during the struggle. As per reports, additional pilots travelling on the flight later helped stabilise and land the aircraft safely in Tabuk. Smit was then taken to hospital and is recovering from his injuries. The incident is under investigation.