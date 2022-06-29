R Madhavan says he 'doen't want to romance young girls' on screen at his age

Actor R Madhavan has said that he wants to take up roles in romantic films that are 'age-appropriate'. In a new interview, Madhavan said that he doesn't want to romance 'a young girl'. The actor also revealed how he chooses his films. He also spoke about not wanting to be an actor and that he never trained 'to be one'. (Also Read | R Madhavan calls plan to remake his film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein 'foolishness')

Madhavan rose to fame after featuring in the Tamil film Alaipayuthey (2000) followed by Minnale in the same year. His debut in Hindi films came with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001). The actor has featured in many films since then such as Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, Rang De Basanti, Guru, Tanu Weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu: Returns among many others. He has also starred in serials such as Banegi Apni Baat, Aarohan, Ghar Jamai, Sea Hawks, and Saaya.

Speaking with news agency PTI, Madhavan said, "I have to be age-appropriate in my roles. It is not that I am romancing a young girl now. It is not something that I want to do. If I am offered a romantic film, it has to be age-appropriate or have content that makes me viable for me to be part of it. I go by where I am, emotionally. If it appeals to me, I do it. It is always instinctive."

He also said, "It was all about finding my own path. I realised early on in my life that nobody can predict anything about the industry. All I did was pursue things that made me happy and see if I was playing the cards correctly. I didn't want to be an actor, I never trained to be one. I had no one from my family in the industry, I did not know anybody but I'm still here. I must have done something right."

Madhavan is currently gearing up for the release of his maiden directorial venture Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, based on the life of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was falsely charged with espionage in 1994. The film chronicles Nambi's early days as a graduate student at Princeton University, before exploring his work as a scientist and the espionage allegations against him.

Apart from Madhavan, the film will also feature Phyllis Logan, Vincent Riotta, Ron Donachie, Simran, Rajit Kapur, Ravi Raghavendra, Misha Ghoshal, Gulshan Grover, Karthik Kumar and Dinesh Prabhakar. Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya will have special appearances in the movie. The film, scheduled to be released in theatres on July 1, was shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and English. It is also dubbed in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

