R Madhavan says no one romances like SRK, questions lack of age-appropriate roles for women: ‘That’s getting difficult'

Shah Rukh Khan is often known as the King of romance for his fans. The star has starred in several romantic dramas, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to name a few. It seems like R Madhavan is also a fan of Shah Rukh as the romantic hero. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, the actor admitted that no one romances like Shah Rukh on screen, but also called out the lack of female actors who could match him in the age bracket. (Also read: Sunny Deol was roped in for Jaat after this Tollywood actor declined it, reveals director) R Madhavan shared his take on romantic movies being made in the industry.

What Madhavan said about Shah Rukh

During the interview, Madhavan pointed out the lack of well-written romances and said, “Don’t blame the money. Get us a story, no? One that is well researched. No one does romance like Shah Rukh [Khan] but one needs a heroine of his age as well. That’s getting difficult to find.”

‘Let alone one that is age-appropriate for a 55-year-old’

He added, "I don’t recall any romcom that has worked on OTT platforms either. I know the Korean [dramas] work but I don’t recall seeing any hardcore, Indian, romantic film. Let alone one that is age-appropriate for a 55-year-old. And I think they’re the most romantic people in the world, because this generation, my generation, knows how much importance to give our partners, because we’ve lived through so much. It’s low-hanging fruit to be plucked in this genre but we don’t have writers. Writers who can see films like As Good as It Gets (1997) as romantic stories. I can’t forget those dialogues!”

On the work front, Madhavan was recently seen in the historical drama Kesari Chapter 2. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has not had a release since 2023's Dunki. He will be seen next in King.