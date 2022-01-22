Raashii Khanna: Hindi cinema still trying to find it’s ground, takes a lot from south

Actor Raashii Khanna has managed to strike a fine balance between different languages, in southern cinema as well in Bollywood. Recently seen in the Malayalam film Bhramam (2021), she has done several Telugu and Tamil films, too. Next, she is all set for her upcoming Hindi projects — Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Yodha and Rudra, which will be actor Ajay Devgn’s web debut.

With considerable experience at hand, Khanna can make out the differences between the industries — and it’s not just the language. “India has a diverse culture in general. And being a mirror to the society, cinema from a place reflects the reality there. Every area — whether it’s Tamil Nadu, Kerala or Delhi — has a different culture,” she says, adding that it is the local flavour and the cultural ethos that help films from different regions stand out.

The 31-year-old also admits that just knowing the language is not enough for working in films from different parts of India. “You have to relate to it, which is not easy at all,” she notes.

Pointing out the differences, Khanna further shares, “Malayalam cinema is completely content driven and Telugu cinema is mostly commercial. Hindi cinema is still trying to find its ground, it still takes a lot from the south. That’s why there are so many remakes. They are still trying to find that balance.”

She acknowledges that Bollywood has a wider reach when compared to regional films. Now, with the advent of OTT, she is witnessing a content shift, too. “That has changed the way Hindi stories are being written,” she adds.