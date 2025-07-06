Raashii Khanna says she struggles with travel anxiety after Air India crash: 'It feels like holding your breath’

Actor Raashii Khanna says she has been battling travel anxiety following the Air India crash ever since the crash of the London-bound flight AI171 in Ahmedabad, which has left many questioning the safety of air travel. She revealed that recent news headlines have heightened her apprehensions about flying, making her feel uneasy while travelling. As soon as Raashii Khanna shared the pictures on Instagram, social media followers started flooding the comments section with reactions.

Raashii Khanna reveals travel anxiety

On Sunday, Raashii took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the airport as she prepared to board a flight. She revealed she struggles with travel anxiety these days.

“There’s so much unrest in the world… Every flight feels heavier now - not just because of the skies, but because of the headlines we carry with us,” Raashii wrote.

She added, “Travel used to be escape. Lately, it feels like holding your breath. Anyone else feeling this travel anxiety too?”

One wrote, “May Lord Bholenath give you strength from within to face different hurdles in life, including anxiety, as always, everywhere you go! Har Har Mahadev”, with another sharing, “Please do not get worried or anxious @raashiikhanna. Your good karma, Lord Shiv ji whom you pray to, and prayers from your well-wishers—like your family, friends, and me—are always with you! Jai Bholenath."

“Why are you feeling stressed yaar? Everything is fine,” one wrote.

About the Air India plane crash

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, carrying 242 passengers and crew from Ahmedabad to London, crashed into a medical college hostel in Meghaninagar on June 12, moments after takeoff. The disaster claimed 241 lives, including 169 Indians, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian, with Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, seated in 11A, as the sole survivor with minor injuries. Of the 242 people onboard, 241 were killed, while the total death toll stood at 260, including casualties on the ground.