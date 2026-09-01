Raaz actor Malini Sharma overwhelmed as fans flood her with calls after viral report: ‘Wasn’t expecting this’

Malini Sharma, who played a pivotal role in Vikram Bhatt’s 2002 horror film Raaz, recently found herself back in the spotlight after it was revealed that she had given up her acting career and life in showbiz to live a quiet farm life. She has now reacted to the newfound admiration from fans and the overwhelming response on social media.

'I wasn't expecting this at all'

Malini Sharma spoke about viral fame.

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Malini shared a video on Instagram addressing the influx of messages and calls she has been receiving on social media following the renewed interest in her life. “Hi, this is Malini with The Slow Local diaries. Aap logon ne toh kamaal kar diya. Iski mujhe bilkul ummeed nahi thi (You guys have done an amazing job. I wasn't expecting this at all). Thank you, gratitude."

She then addressed how many people have been calling the number of her farmstay, The Slow Local. She explained that since her farmstay is a small property, she and her team are finding it difficult to process the large number of calls coming in. She said, “I am overwhelmed and actually do not have any word to say. Par ek chhoti si request hai. Hamara farmstay bahut chhota sa hai aur itni saari calls farmstay wale numbers pe process karna hamare liye mushkil ho raha hai (I have a small request. Our farm stay is very small and it is difficult to process so many calls)."

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{{^usCountry}} She then asked people to contact the farmstay through WhatsApp instead of calling. She also shared that she has been receiving a large number of messages on Instagram. “Insta pe toh aap mujhe message bhej rahe hain aur bahut saare bhej rahe hain. I will try and reply to all the messages (You guys are sending me so many messages on Instagram)." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She then asked people to contact the farmstay through WhatsApp instead of calling. She also shared that she has been receiving a large number of messages on Instagram. “Insta pe toh aap mujhe message bhej rahe hain aur bahut saare bhej rahe hain. I will try and reply to all the messages (You guys are sending me so many messages on Instagram)." {{/usCountry}}

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Who is Malini Sharma and why is she in the news?

Malini Sharma became popular in the 2000s after appearing in the TV show C.A.T.S., following her brief stint as a model. She then played a pivotal role in Vikram Bhatt’s 2002 horror film Raaz. The film was a major hit, and Malini became a familiar face among audiences. She was also married to Tum Bin actor Priyanshu Chatterjee, but the marriage eventually ended in divorce. She eventually left the film industry and launched her own brand in Mumbai, focusing on organic produce.

She later moved to her farm in the Sahyadri Hills, where she now runs a farmstay and grows fruits, vegetables and medicinal plants. Her decision to step away from the entertainment industry and embrace a quieter lifestyle has now become a talking point among fans.

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Recently, a report about her quitting the film industry to live a quiet life at her farm sparked renewed interest in Malini, her social media following also saw a massive jump. She had around 644 followers on Instagram, but that number crossed 28,000 within a week as fans began looking her up.