Raaz actor was married to Priyanshu Chatterjee, quit Bollywood for an idyllic life: Where is Malini Sharma now?

It was during the early 2000s when there was a face that seemed ubiquitous. Making appearances in music videos, TV shows, modelling work, and even a debut in Bollywood, the actor-model soon became a familiar face in the limelight. But just as her career started to flourish, she suddenly faded into the shadows. The actor in question was none other than Malini Sharma, who gained prominence through her roles in Aapke Pyaar Mein from Raaz and CATS, an Indian TV series inspired by Charlie’s Angels. Nearly two decades down the line, she has retired from the glamour world of Bollywood in Mumbai to live a more peaceful existence. So, where is Malini Sharma now? Remember Aapke Pyaar Mein girl Malini Sharma? She left Bollywood and now runs a farmstay.

From music videos to Bollywood She first caught the public's attention as a model and through popular music videos. From Bombay Vikings' Kya Soorat Hai to Mika Singh's Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag, she became a familiar face on television screens and music channels. She also appeared in the TV series CATS, which featured Nafisa Joseph and Kuljeet Randhawa.

But it was Vikram Bhatt's Raaz in 2002 that gave Malini Sharma her biggest break. Starring Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea, the horror film became a huge success, while Malini's appearance in Aapke Pyaar Mein made her particularly memorable to audiences. For a brief period, it looked like she was on her way to becoming a regular face in Bollywood.

That, however, never happened. In 2002, Malini reportedly walked out of Encounter just 48 hours before shooting was set to begin. Several reports had suggested at the time that the actor wanted to work behind the camera and explore those opportunities.

She was also married to Tum Bin actor Priyanshu Chatterjee around this time, but the marriage eventually ended in divorce. Soon after, she began distancing herself from the film and television industry, and over time, she simply disappeared from the spotlight.