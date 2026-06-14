Rachel Shelley reveals the Lagaan souvenir she has treasured for 25 years, recalls her ‘emotional’ last day on set

To celebrate 25 years of Aamir Khan starrer Lagaan, British actress Rachel Shelley shared a heartfelt video message on Instagram looking back at her time as Elizabeth Russell in the Oscar-nominated epic. Reflecting on the film's silver jubilee, she spoke about the beautiful memories she still carries from the shoot and expressed gratitude for the enduring love the sports drama continues to receive from global audiences.

What she shared on Instagram

Lagaan turns 25 and Rachel Shelley has a special message for the fans who kept it alive.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a recent video, Rachel reflected on how fast time flies. “Sometimes I feel like it was just yesterday,” she said. “And other times, it feels like another lifetime ago.”

She directed the spotlight toward the fans who have kept the movie alive for 25 years. “I have to say that I feel as the cast and crew, we make the film,” she explained. “But the audience—by watching it, by giving it so much love and support over the years—you’re the ones who complete the film.”

The actress also shared how much the project still shapes her journey today. “It's with me every day,” she noted. “It's informed every piece of work I have ever done since.”

A treasured memory from the final day of filming

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In one of the video’s most moving segments, Rachel revealed a deeply sentimental memento she has kept for a quarter of a century: a cricket bat autographed by the cast and crew on their last day on set in Bhuj, Gujarat. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In one of the video’s most moving segments, Rachel revealed a deeply sentimental memento she has kept for a quarter of a century: a cricket bat autographed by the cast and crew on their last day on set in Bhuj, Gujarat. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “It was a very emotional day,” she recalled. “A lot of the crew signed for me, which is very exciting. I treasure it, as I treasure Lagaan.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It was a very emotional day,” she recalled. “A lot of the crew signed for me, which is very exciting. I treasure it, as I treasure Lagaan.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} About Lagaan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} About Lagaan {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Set in 1893 during the British Raj, Lagaan tells the story of Champaner, a drought-ridden village struggling under oppressive British taxation. The stakes rise dramatically when the arrogant Captain Andrew Russell (Paul Blackthorne) challenges the locals to a game of cricket. If they win, their taxes are canceled; if they lose, they owe triple. Despite having never played the sport, a resilient villager named Bhuvan (Aamir Khan) accepts the high-stakes wager.

The villagers find an unlikely ally in the captain's sister, Elizabeth Russell (Rachel Shelley). Risking her brother's wrath, she steps in to secretly teach Bhuvan and his team the rules and strategies of the game.

The sports drama became a global phenomenon, earning a prestigious Academy Award nomination for Best Foreign Language Film and sweeping India's National Film Awards.

Rachel's career post Lagaan

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

After Lagaan, Rachel returned to the UK and built a successful international acting career. She gained widespread recognition and a global fanbase for her role as Helena Peabody in the hit US drama The L Word. Since then, she has made notable appearances in popular series like Ghost Whisperer, Strike Back, Grantchester, and Episodes.

More than twenty years after her Bollywood debut, she made a return to Indian screens in 2023, playing Clara Murphy in Netflix’s acclaimed crime thriller Kohrra.

Lagaan’s legacy continues

To mark its 25th anniversary, Lagaan returned to big screens for a special three-day run from June 12 to 14. The milestone was celebrated with a major reunion hosted by Aamir Khan, which brought original cast and crew members like Paul Blackthorne, Rajendranath Zutshi, Aditya Lakhia, and Yashpal Sharma back together.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON