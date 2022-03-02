Radhe Shyam trailer: Prabhas brings back his Baahubali persona as a palm reader, hints at a war between love and destiny

The new trailer of Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde is out and gives us a better look at Prabhas as a palm reader. The Baahubali actor has a mystery to his presence as several visuals of the female lead Pooja Hedge, a sinking ship and a lot more hint about the story which is largely said to be about a fight between love and destiny. The film is set in 1970s in Europe and will release in theatres worldwide on March 11 this year.

While Bhagyashree of Maine Pyar Kiya fame is said to have a prominent role in the film, she is not seen in the short release trailer. The film's first trailer was released in December 2021.

Radhe Shyam a pan-Indian film and will release simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi - Pramod, Radhe Shyam also stars Sachin Khedekar, Kunal Roy Kapur, Sathyan, Priyadarshi, Murli Sharma, Sasha Chettri and Riddhi Kumar.

Amitabh Bachchan has lent his voice as the narrator for the film. Announcing the same, UV Creations, the production house, shared a poster thanking Amitabh for turning narrator for Radhe Shyam. "Thank you Shahenshah @SrBachchan for the voiceover of #RadheShyam," they tweeted.

Talking about Amitabh's involvement as the narrator for the project, director Radha Krishna Kumar said in a statement: "The film is set in the 1970's and is mounted on a massive scale, we needed a voice that can command the nation and who better than Mr Amitabh Bachchan, a voice that everyone recognizes, respects and more importantly loved. We are so happy to have him as Radhe Shyam's narrator."

