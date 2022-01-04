Radhe Shyam director tweets about tough times and hope, adds 'If release is being postponed, we will tell it directly'

Radhe Shyam director Radha Krishna Kumar on Tuesday took to Twitter to post a cryptic tweet about tough times and hope amidst rumors that the film’s release has been postponed from January 14. Several fans asked him if he’s indirectly saying that the release has been postponed.

Rumors have been doing the rounds that the release of Radhe Shyam, which stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead, has been postponed due to the sudden spike in Covid cases.

The makers are yet to make any comment on the rumors with respect to the postponement of the film’s release.

“Times are tough, hearts are weak, minds in mayhem. Whatever life may throw at us - Our hopes are always High. Stay safe, stay high – team Radhe Shyam,” Radha Krishna tweeted.

In the comments section, when a fan asked if he’s indirectly referring to the release postponement, Radha Krishna replied in Telugu: “If the release is being postponed, we will tell it directly.”

Radhe Shyam marks the maiden collaboration of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde. The project, which features Prabhas in the role of a palm reader, is said to have been made on a budget of over ₹150 crore.

The project went on the floors in January 2020. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the team successfully wrapped up first schedule in Georgia and returned to India safely.

The film has been predominantly shot in and around Europe. A special set was erected in Annapurna Studio, Hyderabad where the film’s final schedule was completed in November 2020.

Prabhas, as planned, had wrapped up Radhe Shyam recently to commence work on his upcoming multilingual science-fiction film with director Nag Ashwin. Deepika Padukone makes her Telugu debut with Nag Ashwin’s project which will be bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Films.

Prabhas also has two more projects. Last December, his new film Salaar with KGF director Prasanth Neel was announced. Prashanth took to twitter to make the announcement. Tipped to be an action saga, the film features Prabhas in a character called Salaar.

