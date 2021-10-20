Radhe Shyam: Prabhas gives peek of his character Vikramaditya, teaser to release on his birthday on October 23

The first official teaser of actor Prabhas' most awaited film Radhe Shyam will release on his 42nd birthday on October 23. On Wednesday, Prabhas took to Instagram and shared a new poster of the film, revealing that the teaser will be out on Saturday.

In the poster, he can be seen giving a serious intense look. Interestingly, the previous promotional materials showcased him as a mild-mannered and romantic hero.

"Who is Vikramaditya? Meet him on 23rd. Enjoy the #Radheshyam teaser in English with subtitles in different languages," he captioned the poster.

Fans became too excited after hearing about the teaser's update. "Can't wait for 23rd," a social media user wrote. "It must be a birthday treat for all of us," a fan commented.

Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyaam also features Pooja Hegde. It is scheduled to release on January 14, 2022. Radhe Shyam marks the first collaboration between Prabhas and Pooja. The romantic drama was originally slated to release in July this year. It was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier this year, Prabhas announced the new release date along with a new poster on Instagram. He had captioned the post, “Can’t wait for you all to watch my romantic saga, #RadheShyam, which has a brand new release date - 14th January, 2022 worldwide!"

The film also features Bhagyashree, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Sasha Chettri, Priyadarshi, Sathyan, and Kunaal Roy Kapur. It will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

