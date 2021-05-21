Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Radhe villain Sangay on film's negative reception: 'Salman Khan sir makes money for producers; that's what's important'
Radhe villain Sangay on film's negative reception: 'Salman Khan sir makes money for producers; that's what's important'

Sangay Tsheltrim, who played one of henchmen in Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, has spoken about the negative reaction that the film has received.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 11:47 AM IST
Sangay Tsheltrim poses with Salman Khan.

Radhe actor Sangay Tsheltrim, who played the henchman Lota in the film, has commented on the negative reaction from critics for the film and trolling that has been directed towards it. Sangay was joined by Gautam Gulati as henchmen to the primary antagonist Rana, played by Randeep Hooda.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai released on Eid, and starred Salman Khan in the lead role. It has become the actor's lowest-rated film on IMDb, with a score of 1.7/10.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Sangay said that a few negative reactions do not matter in the larger scheme of things. “The film clocked 4.2 million views on day one, that’s a record in itself. How does a lakh or two trolls matter then?" he said.

He continued, "Whatever may happen, Salman sir makes money for the producers and entertains his fans. That’s what is important. I also have people in Bhutan, who tried to punch me down, saying that I have a minuscule role. However, they fail to see the bigger picture. I have learnt from the mega star Salman Khan to not let these things affect oneself.”

Also read: Did you know Radhe villain Sangay Tsheltrim was a Bhutanese army officer? See pics of his transformation

Sangay used to be an army officer in Bhutam before he took voluntary retirement and joined the entertainment industry. He said that he met Salman by chance, but was welcomed with open arms by the actor.

Salman will next be seen in Antim: The Final Truth, which co-stars his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. He will also begin work on the third instalment in the Tiger franchise.

