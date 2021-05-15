Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Did you know Radhe villain Sangay Tsheltrim was a Bhutanese army officer? See pics of his transformation
Sangay Tsheltrim used to be an army officer in his native Bhutan.
Sangay Tsheltrim used to be an army officer in his native Bhutan.
bollywood

Did you know Radhe villain Sangay Tsheltrim was a Bhutanese army officer? See pics of his transformation

  • Did you know Sangay Tsheltrim, who played a villain in Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, was a Bhutanese 'army officer'? See pics of his transformation here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 11:30 AM IST

While Randeep Hooda played the primary antagonist Rana in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, he was joined by two henchmen. They were played by former Bigg Boss winner Gautam Gulati and Sangay Tsheltrim, who happens to be a former Bhutanese army officer.

Sangay said in an interview that he grew up watching Salman Khan's films, and said that he 'accidentally landed into the field of acting'. Radhe was given a cross-platform digital release in India on Thursday.

Sangay said in an interview with Mid-Day that he has been a fan of Salman's ever since he saw him dance shirtless to Oh Oh Jane Jaana. "Even in my Bollywood debut, nothing was planned. It was my destiny and Salman sir's kindness that I got the offer," said Sangay, who is a popular face in Bhutan. "And from now onwards, if I get major offers for roles that interest me, my job is to give 110% once I commit. I am very keen to play an army officer on screen. Because I am an army officer, I miss my uniform and it gives me extra adrenaline to act as an army officer. And it will also be very convenient to enact an army officers role on-screen I think. Apart from that, I would love to play an action hero."

In a separate interview to a leading daily, he said, "I think my entire transition from being a young kid to being an army officer to a bodybuilder led me to become an actor. It wasn't my dream or ambition to become an actor, I accidentally landed into the field of acting."

Also Read: Radhe overseas box office day one: Salman Khan-starrer makes 4.3 crore, rakes in 4.2 million streams online

Radhe opened to negative reviews on Thursday, but has been streamed over 4.2 million times across platforms, Zee Studios revealed on Friday. Internationally, the film made 4.4 crore on its first day of theatrical release.

Story Saved
