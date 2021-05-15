Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Radhe overseas box office day one: Salman Khan-starrer makes 4.3 crore, rakes in 4.2 million streams online
Radhe overseas box office day one: Salman Khan-starrer makes 4.3 crore, rakes in 4.2 million streams online

  • Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has collected approximately 4.4 crore in overseas markets on day one. While the film was released digitally in India, it received a theatrical release in foreign territories.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 09:06 AM IST

Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has under-performed at the international box office, according to a new report. The film reportedly collected around $600000 ( 4.39 crore) on its opening day overseas.

According to a BoxOfficeIndia report, the film made around $400000 in the Gulf market. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported figures of 35 lakh and 5.9 lakh in Australia and New Zealand, respectively. According to analyst Gitesh Pandya, the film made $55000 on its first day in the US.

In India, the film was released in a pay-per-view model online, owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Zee Studios and Salman took to Instagram and announced that the film was raked in 4.2 million streams across digital platforms on day one. “Wishing ev1 a v Happy Eid. Thank u all for the wonderful return gift by making Radhe the most watched film on day 1. The film industry would not survive without your love n support. Thank u," he wrote in his post.

Prior to the film's release, Salman had apologised to theatre owners in India for not being able to release the film theatrically. He had also urged fans to watch it through legitimate means and not download it illegally.

Salman had said in a pre-taped video message, "It takes the hard work of several people to make one film and it hurts a lot when some take the route of piracy to watch the final product. I want a commitment from all of you that you will enjoy films on the right platform. So this Eid we want a commitment from the audience - no piracy in entertainment."

Also read: KRK weeps after watching Radhe as Salman Khan-starrer's IMDb rating falls to 2.5

Radhe, directed by Prabhudeva and co-starring Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, and Randeep Hooda, opened to universally poor reviews.

