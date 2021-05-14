Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / KRK weeps after watching Radhe as Salman Khan-starrer's IMDb rating falls to 2.5
Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was released on Thursday.
bollywood

KRK weeps after watching Radhe as Salman Khan-starrer's IMDb rating falls to 2.5

  • Salman Khan's new film, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, is drawing varied reactions from fans and audiences. While KRK pretended to weep at the idea of watching it, others called for a mass movement to improve its IMDb rating.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 14, 2021 12:36 PM IST

Kamaal R Khan, who has developed an online following for his 'reviews' of Bollywood films and is routinely accused of trolling by members of the industry, on Thursday posted his reaction to Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The Salman Khan-starrer, which was given a cross-platform release on Thursday, has been universally panned by critics.

KRK shared a video after watching the first half of the film at a Dubai theatre and proceeded to cry in mock fear of having to watch the rest of it as well. "Mera dimaag totally ghoom gaya hai (My head is spinning)," he said, as he 'wept' for nearly two minutes straight. "Interval ke baad mujhse theatre ke andar jaane ko nahi ho raha hai (I can't bring myself to return to the theatre now after the interval)," he continued.

Salman's fans have also started a review-bombing campaign for the film on IMDb, urging each other to rate it highly on the platform. But the film currently sits at a 2.5/10 rating, with over 13000 votes.


Others praised the film for delivering exactly what it promised. "I am TOTALLY DISSAPPOINTED Man, #Radhe Wasn't Made For The OTT PLATFORM, It Deserved a PROPER RELEASE In THEATRES!" one person wrote. Some fans even quoted viewership figures, and correlated them to hypothetical box office returns.

The Hindustan Times review called it one of Salman's worst-ever films, replete with 'cringeworthy one-liners, cheap CGI action, and a senseless story'.

Also read: Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai movie review: Salman Khan's torture of a film is among his worst ever

Radhe was released in pay-per-view format on ZeePlex, and on Zee5. It was also given a theatrical release in several overseas markets. Directed by Prabhudeva and co-starring Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff, the film was delayed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

