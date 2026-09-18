Radhika Apte recalls being asked to do action scene in innerwear: ‘Yeh toh karlegi’

Radhika Apte recently spoke about unnecessary nudity in films, which can often be exploitative. The actor recalled experiences from her career that made her uncomfortable and questioned the need for certain intimate scenes when they are not required by the script.

‘Yeh toh karlegi’

Radhika Apte spoke about nudity in films. (Photo: Instagram)

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Radhika shared that after appearing nude in some of her films, there was a perception among some people in the industry that she would be willing to do such scenes without questioning whether they were actually required by the script.

Speaking to Zoom, she said, “In the beginning, I had done about four or five films where I was entirely nude. A lot of people used to think, ‘Yeh toh karlegi na (She will do).’ So, I have to tell them, ‘Listen, I actually will not do it.’ Because I’ve done it now, I know even more, and I want to ask, ‘Why do you want it? Why do you want me to kiss him right now?’ They say, ‘Karlo na thoda (Please do a little bit).’ This is the answer I get from a lot of people. You would be surprised. ‘Just a little kissing, you know, 15 seconds of improvisation.’ I said, ‘Sorry, what?’”

‘What are you trying to make me do?’

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{{^usCountry}} Radhika also recalled a particularly uncomfortable request she received while filming an action sequence. She said she was asked to perform the scene in just her innerwear. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Radhika also recalled a particularly uncomfortable request she received while filming an action sequence. She said she was asked to perform the scene in just her innerwear. {{/usCountry}}

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“There was a set where they were like, ‘Can you do this action sequence? What if you don’t put the buttons on?’ I said, ‘It’s an action sequence. Then the shirt will move na, right? Basic physics.’ They were like, ‘What if you do it with just the bra and underwear?’ I was like, ‘What are you trying to make me do?’” she recalled.

‘The film is much more than this scene’

In 2016, Radhika had also reacted to a nude scene from her film Parched that went viral online. At the time, she told PTI that she was not particularly bothered by the attention surrounding the scene.

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“It is not disheartening. I am not bogged down about it (nude scenes) coming out. I am not bothered about all these things. I did know that my role would require me to do the nude scenes. I was amazed with the way the media kept on talking about it. I don’t think too much about these things. The film is much more than this scene. It’s not a leaked scene, the film is (released) abroad in many countries and it is available on Netflix,” she said.

Radhika is currently seen in the anthology film Lust Stories 3.