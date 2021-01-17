Radhika Madan: Angrezi Medium will remain special, it reminds me of Irrfan

For Radhika Madan it was a great opportunity to work with someone like Irrfan Khan and that too so early in her career. And every time Angrezi Medium is mentioned or a song from the film is played, Madan shares that the “memories of making the film” with Khan comes rushing back. It’s been almost eight months since Khan has left us and as they say no one can take his place ever in this industry.

Madan says it feels good but “emotional and painful” too every time people mention about the film on social media or otherwise. Looking back, she shares everyone was “hoping and praying” that Khan would be alright.

“We didn’t have words when we got o know about it (his death). Though we were in a way mentally prepared because Homi (Adajania; director of Angrezi Medium) had told me that he’s leaving for the hospital as he hasn’t been keeping well (he was suffering from cancer) but we all thought he would make it. My heart sank when I came to know about his demise,” she says adding it took her time to come to terms with the news.

“I want to celebrate him and his work. He is one of the actors who inspired me to dream, to stand through the tides and get over them. His unconventional and courageous choices are something that I want to imbibe in my career. I want to be as fearlessness like him, have that passion towards my art and craft. His values and whatever I learnt while working with him is something that I would cherish forever,” adds Madan.

Talking about the kind of interaction they had while working on the film and how interesting it was to observe him perform in front of the camera, she continues, “When he is on screen you don’t see anyone or anything else. There’s so much more to him than just the performer that he was. He was so giving, understanding and supportive. You could see how happy he was while working. I can’t be thankful enough to have worked with someone of his stature.”

Madan pauses for a few minutes before adding, “I think Angrezi Medium would remain special for not just the kind of opportunity I got, the team I worked with and how much people loved it but more than anything else it let me work with one of those actors whose art has always inspired me. I wish things were different and we would have got more opportunities to witness the magic he was capable of creating on screen.”

