Radhika Madan says she 'won't blame anyone' for failing to bag Student of the Year: 'I take the responsibility'

Actor Radhika Madan has revealed the reason why she wasn't selected for the 2012 film Student of the Year. Radhika said that it was her worst audition. She also spoke about her audition mantra that has 'worked really well' for Angrezi Medium and Patakha.

Speaking to a leading daily, Radhika Madan said, "The reason I didn't get SOTY (Student of the Year) was that I gave the worst audition of my life. Nobody would have liked that audition, I'm damn sure. So that was the worst audition of my life and I take the responsibility for that, I won't blame anyone for that. I just made a promise to myself while walking out of that office that I would never freak out over any project. I just want to enjoy those two minutes, be as honest as possible, have as much fun as possible. In those two minutes, I will live that character, even if I don't get that project."

She added, "And after two weeks, I got the audition of Patakha and I knew that Vishal (Bhardwaj) sir was making it. I kept telling myself that, 'just live that life for two minutes'. That has been my mantra for every audition. It has worked really well for Patakha and Angrezi Medium, and even the auditions that I give till now. So, that setback was really important, for me to realise this thing."

Student of the Year, a romantic comedy-drama, was directed by Karan Johar. The film marked the debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, in the lead roles. It also features Rishi Kapoor, Sana Saeed, Ronit Roy, Sahil Anand, Ram Kapoor and Farida Jalal.

Meanwhile, Radhika was last seen in the Netflix anthology Feels like Ishq. She also featured in Vasan Bala short story Spotlight, part of the anthology series Ray. A tribute to the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Raya, Ray features shorts by Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji and Vasan. The stories feature Gajraj Rao, Shweta Basu Prasad, Anindita Bose, Bidita Bag, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

She will be next seen in the upcoming film Shiddat.