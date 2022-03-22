Radhika Madan: There are lots of limitations while releasing a film in theatres, OTT is fearless

Radhika Madan has had quite a decent experience in the digital space, having starred in the shows Ray and Feels Like Ishq, and her last film, Shiddat too opted for a direct-to-OTT release.

Asked if she feels that the web space offers her more chances to experiment and the actor agrees.

She explains, “There’s a sense of fearlessness when it comes to content on OTT. People can explore more, dive a bit deeper and take a risk. I will definitely say a yes. The theatrical audience is very different. There are a lot of limitations to releasing a film in theatres. OTT is more daring and satisfying as well I would say.”

The 26-year-old, who will be seen next in Kuttey co-starring Arjun Kapoor, says there are no apprehensions in playing any kind of character from her end, even given the fact that content on OTT is sometimes quite extreme.

“I want to invest in my characters. If it is challenging, or something like I have never done before, I would definitely go for it. I wouldn’t limit myself to a number of shows or films on OTT. I never think like that when it comes to films or OTT. At the end of the day, you are offering a part of your soul and want to tell a story. It doesn’t matter which platform it comes on. You just need to tell the story. I am not going to limit myself,” asserts Madan.

Right now, the actor is also in no mood to focus on things like getting overexposed. She calls herself “hungry” and hence, wants to continue working. However, she admits that she often feels fatigued.

“People do get tired… but when I am in front of the camera, something in me comes alive. It doesn’t feel like work, I enjoy every day. I do miss my family, and have told my team I will take a month off to meet my brother in Toronto and spend time with family. Work gives me satisfaction and joy,” concludes Madan.