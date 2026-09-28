Radhikka Madan, Vijay Varma open up on intimate scene leaks online: ‘We know these clips are going to circulate’

Radhika Apte recently spoke about being 'scared' after her nude scenes from her 2016 film Parched leaked online. Recently, Vijay Varma and Radhikka Madan, who star in Lust Stories 3, which boldly talks about human desire and sexuality, reflected on the issue.

Can’t do anything: Radhikka

Radhikka Madan and Vijay Varma starred in Lust Stories 3.

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Speaking to News18, Radhikka admitted that such leaks are never in an actor's hands and, therefore, there’s no point constantly thinking about them. She shared that an actor should be confident in the intention behind their work and in the intentions of the filmmakers when they build a scene. After that, an actor should just do their job and move on, says Radhikka, who filmed an intimate scene with Ali Fazal for Lust Stories 3.

Radhikka admitted that she gets into such scenes while considering the risks involved. She said, “Jinki nazrein kharab hai, unka hum kya kar sakte hai? (We can't so anything about those who look at us badly). We can’t barge into their homes and tell them to refrain from doing these things. You genuinely can’t do anything. When you do an intimate scene, you have to keep in mind that a leak is always a possibility. You go into it knowing that risk exists and also hope that it doesn’t happen."

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Need to shut out the audience gaze while filming: Vijay Varma

{{^usCountry}} Vijay Varma recalled his intimate scene with his then-girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia in Sujoy Ghosh’s segment of Lust Stories 2, which went viral and was downloaded from multiple sites. Sharing how he pushes the fears at the back of his head regarding the same when he performs such scenes, he said, “We need to be able to shut out the audience gaze while filming such scenes. We know that these clips are going to circulate a lot. That’s just the nature of how things work. There are some things you can’t change. Certain clips get floated around a lot more on all kinds of pages. But if I can’t let go of these thoughts, I won’t be able to do the work that I do, and I can’t be pushing boundaries as an actor." What did Radhika Apte say? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vijay Varma recalled his intimate scene with his then-girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia in Sujoy Ghosh’s segment of Lust Stories 2, which went viral and was downloaded from multiple sites. Sharing how he pushes the fears at the back of his head regarding the same when he performs such scenes, he said, “We need to be able to shut out the audience gaze while filming such scenes. We know that these clips are going to circulate a lot. That’s just the nature of how things work. There are some things you can’t change. Certain clips get floated around a lot more on all kinds of pages. But if I can’t let go of these thoughts, I won’t be able to do the work that I do, and I can’t be pushing boundaries as an actor." What did Radhika Apte say? {{/usCountry}}

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In an earlier interaction with India Today, Radhika admitted that she felt scared after her intimate scenes were leaked as she soon realised that everyone had seen her clip, including the watchman, driver and others. Since she was living alone at that time, she was scared for her security.

She said, "We were talking about being able to do intimate scenes, but once something I had done was leaked, I literally couldn’t step out of the house for four days. The problem is that it can come home very quickly. Your doorbell can ring, and somebody can be outside your house because they felt offended. So, it’s not that easy. It’s much more complicated. I remember my stylist telling me that her driver couldn’t stop looking at the clip and kept asking her, 'You’re going to her house?' My watchman had seen it as well. Things like that started happening, and it became very difficult to deal with.”

About Lust Stories 3

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Lust Stories 3 is the third installment of the popular Lust Stories franchise. This time acclaimed directors Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra, and Vishal Bhardwaj came together to tell four stories about love, desire, intimacy and modern relationships. Its stars Vijay Varma, Radhikka Madan, Ali Fazal, Aditi Rao Hydari, Konkana Sen Sharma and others.