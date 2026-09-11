Vijay Varma, Farah Khan, Kirron Kher take part in 80s trend without ‘wasting water and energy’ with AI. See pics
The ‘80s trend has taken over social media with everyone feeding their pictures to ChatGPT to see what they would’ve looked like four decades ago.
The ‘80s trend has taken over social media with everyone feeding their pictures to ChatGPT just to see what they would’ve looked like four decades ago. A trend that would’ve once seen influencers and celebrities scrambling to put together retro looks now sees no effort, thanks to AI. Amid a sea of Bollywood celebs taking part in the trend, Vijay Varma, Farah Khan, and Kirron Kher decided to go old-school.
Vijay Varma, Farah Khan’s ‘80s looks
Vijay took to his Instagram account to join the ‘80s trend, but in an old-school style. Posting childhood pictures from the era, he wrote, “80s trend without wasting water and energy,” to indicate no AI was used. The pictures show what Vijay looked like as a baby and toddler. Fans were also impressed, leaving comments such as, “VIJAY VERMA ANTI AI KING,” and “AI generated (cross emoji) Mummy generated (tick emoji).” One even wrote, “Lo bhai, asli 1980s trend aa gaya (Now this is the real ‘80s trend).”
Farah also posted a Reel of her pictures from the 1980s, calling it the best decade ever and writing, “Who needs an AI Trend for the 80’s!! Here’s the real deal #bestdecadeever!” The pictures show her wearing hoops and rocking big hair. One picture even shows her with shorter hair and sitting on a motorcycle by the beach. Siddharth called her a ‘legend’ in the comments, while Kajol commented with clapping emojis. Celina Jaitley and Preity Zinta also left heart emojis for Farah in the comments.
Deep Dive
Kirron Kher, Ravi Kishan post throwbacks
Kirron posted a monochrome picture of herself wearing a floral saree and a beaded necklace, with large sunglasses resting on her head. She wrote, “Couldn’t resist sharing this one just as it is. No ChatGPT. No AI. No filters. Just a real picture from the 80s and honestly, it didn’t need anything else. #80sTrend #80sVibes #Vintage #OldIsGold.” Anupam Kher and Farah pointed out how beautiful she looked in the comments.
Ravi Kishan also posted monochrome pictures of himself from the 1980s, writing, “80s trend…#VibingToThe80s.” However, he also took part in the AI trend and shared pictures, writing, “Aaj 80’s ka trend dekh lo…Kal money ka trend dikhaunga!” teasing the release of a song based on his meme, Money Follows My Brother.
Celebrities such as Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, Ameesha Patel, Shruti Haasan, and several others took part in the ‘80s trend and posted AI-generated pictures.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.