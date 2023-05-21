Abhilash Thapliyal to make his Cannes debut: Not even been invited to film awards in India, and I am going directly there!

Abhilash Thapliyal is all set to make his debut at the Cannes film Festival, and he can’t believe it because it is something he would only mention on his radio show earlier.

Actor Abhilash Thapliyal is travelling to Cannes for a film premiere.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I have not even been invited to film awards back home, and I am going at this level directly! Mujhe Ranji nahi khelna aata, aur seedha international match khelne bhej diya. Yahaan par main as a fashion icon nahi jaa raha hoon, kaam se jaa raha hoon. Kaise pose karna hoga, kahaan khada hona hoga, slouch na karun varna social media pe log gaaliyaan denge... I am nervous about all this! Also my outfit. I come from Uttarakhand, and I want to carry that on the red carpet. I am figuring out all that. Itna sochna apni behen ki shaadi mein nahi padhta,” he laughs.

The 36-year-old will be in attendance for the premiere of his upcoming film, directed by Anurag Kashyap. “I have just got lucky with directors like him, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Navdeep Singh, Ajay Bahl. Main kismat ka khaa raha hoon abhi tak. Neither am I a trained actor, or an insider. I came from nowhere. Maine sapne mein bhi nahi socha tha something like Cannes will happen. Till recently, I was just learning how to even pronounce the name. I never even had ambitions of becoming an actor, inn directors ke saath kaam karna toh chhod hi do,” he smiles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What are his plans after he reaches France? What all things are there on his to do list? Pat comes Thapliyal’s reply, “There is no list. I am going and coming back fast. I don’t want to explore that place without my wife Anubhuti. We will go together in a few months again. I am just going there for the premiere, and coming back.”