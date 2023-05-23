Raghav Chadha pens note on how Parineeti Chopra changed his life: ‘This beautiful girl…’

Days after getting engaged with AAP leader Raghav Chadha, actor Parineeti Chopra had penned a sweet note along with several inside pictures from the engagement on Instagram on Monday. Around the same time, Raghav too shared the pictures along with a sweet note. He said ever since Parineeti entered his life, she has added smiles and laughter to his life. Also read: Parineeti Chopra recalls when she realised Raghav Chadha was 'the one'; shares unseen pic of Priyanka Chopra with couple

Raghav Chadha has also penned a note for Parineeti Chopra.

Sharing the pictures, Raghav wrote, “And one fine day, this beautiful girl entered my life, adding a colourful dash of smiles, laughter and sparkle to brighten it up, and whose gentle, reassuring embrace promised eternal love and support. No wonder our engagement was such a happy occasion where tears of joy, laughter, happiness and merry dancing brought our loved ones even closer - quintessentially the Punjabi way.”

The pictures show Parineeti and Raghav in a celebratory mood while being surrounded by their family members and friends. A picture shows Parineeti getting emotional and Raghav wiping her tear, while the last picture shows an excited Parineeti. A picture also shows Priyanka Chopra, who had flown down to India for the engagement, putting a tika on Raghav's forehead as per the custom.

Parineeti's brother Shivang Chopra asked Raghav in the comments section, “Sup dude?” Fans of the politician teased him, with many saying “Rajneeti se Parineeti tak” in the comments section. Many also called them “Favourite couple” and wrote, “Kuch bhi kaho jodi to mast hai (say whatever, the pair is amazing).” Calling Parineeti “bhabhi”, a fan wrote, “Badhai ho @raghavchadha88 bhai and Parineeti Bhabhi.” A fan also wrote in humour, “AAP dono ki Jodi achi hai.” A comment also read: “Ma'am ke emotions dekh kr lag rha hai ki sayad aapko bhut jayda love krti hai (looking at Parineeti's emotions it seems she loves you a lot). Congratulations and God bless you both of you. Be happy always.”

Parineeti recently returned to Mumbai after the engagement ceremony. The star-studded gala had several politicians in attendance including Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to singer Mika and designer Manish Malhotra.

