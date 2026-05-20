Raghav Khanna to direct documentary on Subhash Ghai's cinematic legacy: ‘This script is more than a biopic’

Bollywood filmmaker Subhash Ghai has delivered several iconic films over the years, including Hero, Karz, Ram Lakhan and Khalnayak. Now, Epic Studios and Mukta Arts have announced a strategic partnership to produce a feature-length documentary exploring how Subhash Ghai defined the scale, sound and swagger of Hindi cinema.

Documentary on Subhash Ghai's legacy

Subash Ghai's documentary will explore how he changed the scale and sound of Hindi cinema.

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The documentary will be directed by Raghav Khanna, who previously served as the production executive on the documentary Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous. The film is expected to premiere at a prestigious film festival before moving to a global streaming platform.

Beyond Subhash Ghai’s personal journey, the documentary will also delve into the technical evolution of the film industry. It will feature exclusive interviews with cinematographers, composers and editors, highlighting how the filmmaker elevated the scale, technical grammar and professional ambitions of Indian cinema.

Speaking about the documentary, Subhash Ghai said, “Cinema, for me, has always been about emotion, music, and dreams that stay with people for generations. I’m deeply touched that this journey is being revisited with such care and passion for a new audience.”

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{{^usCountry}} Aditya Pittie, Managing Director of The EPIC Company, said, “At EPIC Studios, we are committed to backing stories that celebrate the rich tapestry of Indian culture with a contemporary edge. This collaboration with Mukta Arts marks a monumental leap forward for us. Recognising the immense potential in tracing the legacy of a maestro like Subhash Ghai, we believe this project holds the promise of both artistic excellence and massive global appeal. By merging deep-rooted cinematic history with our vision for premium content, we aim to set a new standard for non-fiction storytelling in the industry.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aditya Pittie, Managing Director of The EPIC Company, said, “At EPIC Studios, we are committed to backing stories that celebrate the rich tapestry of Indian culture with a contemporary edge. This collaboration with Mukta Arts marks a monumental leap forward for us. Recognising the immense potential in tracing the legacy of a maestro like Subhash Ghai, we believe this project holds the promise of both artistic excellence and massive global appeal. By merging deep-rooted cinematic history with our vision for premium content, we aim to set a new standard for non-fiction storytelling in the industry.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Director Raghav Khanna added, “I grew up on the cinema of Subhash Ghai, and it is an exhilarating journey to transition those vivid memories into a long-form narrative. This script is more than a biopic; it is a time machine into a generation of youth and a society in flux. I couldn’t have asked for better collaborators than EPIC Studios and Mukta Arts to resurrect this analogue world with a sleek, contemporary treatment that pushes the boundaries of the documentary format.” About Subhash Ghai {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Director Raghav Khanna added, “I grew up on the cinema of Subhash Ghai, and it is an exhilarating journey to transition those vivid memories into a long-form narrative. This script is more than a biopic; it is a time machine into a generation of youth and a society in flux. I couldn’t have asked for better collaborators than EPIC Studios and Mukta Arts to resurrect this analogue world with a sleek, contemporary treatment that pushes the boundaries of the documentary format.” About Subhash Ghai {{/usCountry}}

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Subhash Ghai is regarded as one of Hindi cinema’s most influential filmmakers. Often referred to as the “Showman of Bollywood” after Raj Kapoor, he began his career as an actor before establishing himself as a successful director. His films, including Saudagar and Taal, became known for their grand storytelling, emotional depth and chartbuster soundtracks, helping redefine the role of music in mainstream Hindi cinema.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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