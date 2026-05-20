Raghav Khanna to direct documentary on Subhash Ghai's cinematic legacy: ‘This script is more than a biopic’

Bollywood filmmaker Subhash Ghai has delivered several iconic films over the years, including Hero, Karz, Ram Lakhan and Khalnayak. Now, Epic Studios and Mukta Arts have announced a strategic partnership to produce a feature-length documentary exploring how Subhash Ghai defined the scale, sound and swagger of Hindi cinema. Subash Ghai's documentary will explore how he changed the scale and sound of Hindi cinema.

Documentary on Subhash Ghai's legacy The documentary will be directed by Raghav Khanna, who previously served as the production executive on the documentary Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous. The film is expected to premiere at a prestigious film festival before moving to a global streaming platform.

Beyond Subhash Ghai’s personal journey, the documentary will also delve into the technical evolution of the film industry. It will feature exclusive interviews with cinematographers, composers and editors, highlighting how the filmmaker elevated the scale, technical grammar and professional ambitions of Indian cinema.

Speaking about the documentary, Subhash Ghai said, “Cinema, for me, has always been about emotion, music, and dreams that stay with people for generations. I’m deeply touched that this journey is being revisited with such care and passion for a new audience.”

Aditya Pittie, Managing Director of The EPIC Company, said, “At EPIC Studios, we are committed to backing stories that celebrate the rich tapestry of Indian culture with a contemporary edge. This collaboration with Mukta Arts marks a monumental leap forward for us. Recognising the immense potential in tracing the legacy of a maestro like Subhash Ghai, we believe this project holds the promise of both artistic excellence and massive global appeal. By merging deep-rooted cinematic history with our vision for premium content, we aim to set a new standard for non-fiction storytelling in the industry.”

Director Raghav Khanna added, “I grew up on the cinema of Subhash Ghai, and it is an exhilarating journey to transition those vivid memories into a long-form narrative. This script is more than a biopic; it is a time machine into a generation of youth and a society in flux. I couldn’t have asked for better collaborators than EPIC Studios and Mukta Arts to resurrect this analogue world with a sleek, contemporary treatment that pushes the boundaries of the documentary format.”