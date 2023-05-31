Karishma Sharma: With influencers taking over, it will surely be difficult for actors

Ragini MMS Returns actor Karishma Sharma asserts visibility matters in the industry else out of sight, out of mind, is the larger truth of the industry.

Karishma Sharma

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It’s hard to approach or meet all. And then log aapko kyo yaad rakhenge that too when you are an outsider. It’s only when you are seen, people remember you. This is more the reason, I have been exploring diverse genres including music videos as the young generation connects with music really well. You never know what work clicks and reaches the right people and fetches you something you have always aimed for,” says the Ek Villian Returns and Ujda Chaman actor.

Recently, Sharma’s reel, while shooting for a music video, garnered millions of views.

The actor shares, “It feels good that even before the video was wrapped and released, a fun reel from the set went viral. This surely adds to numbers. The views matter and no doubt social media is a big space as many benefit from it. Considering the bigger picture, I feel it will eventually lead to loss of work for actors.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She further adds, “With influencers taking over actors it will surely make it difficult for us. Just a few days back, brands were after actors for promotion, but the scene shifted in a blink and today jisko dekho influencer chahiye. Nobody is taking the credit away from them, but we have been trained for our job so the makers should understand the vivid difference between the two,” adds Sharma who was last seen in Meet Brothers’ song Confession.

Sharma of late turned producer and will be seen acting in the series as well.

“A friend approached me with a script, I liked the content and found it worthwhile. I feel if you believe in a story and you have a means then you must support it in whichever way you can. So, I decided to co-produce it. Also, by getting behind the camera, your say matters and people look at you with much respect and appreciation. Though it’s just the beginning, the series tentatively titled Blue Moon Night is all set for a release on a big platform later this

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON