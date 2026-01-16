Rahu Ketu review: This Varun Sharma-Pulkit Samrat starrer has too much noise, too few laughs

Starring the Fukrey boys Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat as Rahu and Ketu, shadow planets meant to punish the corrupt and the evil, the film begins with a concept that immediately raises curiosity. The two men are fictional characters who literally come to life, thanks to a magical book being written by Manu Rishi’s character. Set in Himachal Pradesh, Rahu and Ketu are originally created to bring down corruption through their very presence. Instead, they gain a reputation for leaving chaos in their wake wherever they go.

Haywire, as defined by the Oxford dictionary, means something that spirals out of control, turning chaotic and unorganised. That is perhaps the most accurate way to describe Rahu Ketu.

Enter Meenu, played by Shalini Pandey, whose sole ambition is to grow weed and sell it for quick money to Mordechai (Chunky Panday). When these wildly different motivations collide, the resulting mess forms the crux of the story.

Overstuffed with exasperating Written and directed by Vipul Vig, the film opens on a refreshing note and invites the viewer into a magical universe. Suspension of disbelief comes easily, at least initially. But soon enough, the film begins to feel overstuffed, with too much happening at once, making it difficult to fully settle into its world.

The first half feels unnecessarily stretched, largely because it keeps returning to the same set pieces of Rahu and Ketu wreaking havoc. The convergence of Meenu’s track with that of the two protagonists never feels organic, as if the characters are nudged together by convenience rather than narrative logic.

Adding to the clutter is Chunky Pandey’s subplot, which contributes little to the story. Rahu Ketu throws everything it can at the wall in the hope of generating humour, but very little of it actually lands.

The second half proves even more exasperating, mainly because the film seems unsure of where, or how, it wants to end. Each time it appears to be heading towards a wrap-up, another scene follows, leaving you increasingly puzzled about the direction the story is meant to take.

Final thoughts Varun and Pulkit as Rahu-Ketu try their best, but most of what they do feels improv rather than intentionally comic. Almost as if they were trying hard to make the unfunny bits work. Shalini's track is largely unimpressive. Chunky Panday is wasted in a role that only requires him to become angry when someone mispronounces his name. Amit Sial tries his best, and so does Manu Rishi (who is virtually given no funny lines). Piyush Mishra is in his Tamasha avatar as a storyteller.

In the end, Rahu Ketu remains an interesting idea that never quite finds its footing. Despite a quirky premise, the film mistakes chaos for comedy. What could have been a sharp fantasy instead turns into an exercise in excess, leaving you more exhausted than entertained.