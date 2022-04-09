Rahul Bhatt confirms Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, jokes 'I will be there as a bouncer'

Rahul Bhatt has confirmed the wedding of actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. In a new interview, Alia's half brother Rahul said that he has been invited to the special occasion and added that he will be there for all the ceremonies. He also said that Alia found real love, which is 'non-existent in today’s time'. (Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding: Neetu Kapoor wishes it was true, says 'koi bharosa nahi hai unka')

As rumours of Alia and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding have been making the rounds, the duo's family members have reacted to it. While Neetu Kapoor wished that the wedding happens soon, she said she had no idea when it was actually happening. Alia's uncle Robin Bhatt confirmed the wedding will take place in the RK House.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Rahul said, "Yes, the wedding is happening and I have been invited. I will be there for the ceremonies. However, I am not going to sing and dance. I am a gym instructor by profession and I will be there in the capacity of a bouncer (laughs!). I will be the rakshak (protector) at the wedding.”

Speaking about Alia he said, “I am really happy to see what she has achieved at such a young age. She has got a great body of work and she has found fame, fortune and real love, which is non-existent in today’s time. She has been blessed with everything because of her choices, the Almighty, the blessings of her parents and good karma. At the right age, she is making the right choices.”

Earlier, speaking to Bombay Times, Robin had said that he's happy about Alia's wedding with Ranbir and wished them 'a happy life together'. He had said that Alia will tie the knot with Ranbir at the RK House where Ranbir’s father's, late actor Rishi Kapoor, too, got married too.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Neetu said, "Main bhi bohut sun rahi hoon. Main toh bolti hun abhi karlo, abhi itne rumours horahe hai (I've also been hearing so many rumours. I think they should now do it, so many rumours are floating around)...I wish it was true. They can't be trusted, you know how these two are. These two are busy in their own worlds and can do anything. Today we're doing the interview, they might have gotten married."

Alia and Ranbir began dating in 2017 after meeting on the sets of Brahmastra. A year later, they made their relationship official when they appeared together at the wedding reception of actor Sonam Kapoor.

They will also be seen together in filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra for the first time. The film, the first of the trilogy, also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. Brahmastra is scheduled to release on September 9 this year.

