Rahul Bhatt reveals Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor took 4 pheras not 7: 'They had a special pandit'

As Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor took their wedding vows on Thursday and their fans can't wait to get all the inside details about the much-anticipated event of the year. After their fans finally got to have a look at the couple's wedding outfits, Alia's half-brother Rahul Bhatt has now revealed that the couple only took four pheras instead of the usual seven. Also read: Alia Bhatt flaunts huge ring after wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, check out her white kaleere

Alia and Ranbir got married at his Bandra home, Vastu. Ranbir kneeled down to let Alia put the garland on him and kissed her as their close family members and friends cheered for them.

Talking about the wedding ceremony, Rahul told India Today, “Interestingly, there were not seven but four pheras at the wedding. They had a special pandit. I was instrumental in a ceremony where brothers were needed. The pandit has been with the Kapoors for many years now. So he explained the significance of each phera. Ek hota hain dharm ke liye, ek hota hain santaan ke liye (One is for faith and one os o, so it was really fascinating. We have not been exposed to this. I come from a household of multiple ethnicities. So, that was fascinating. There were not 7 pheras but 4 pheras for the record. And I was during all the 4 pheras.”

After the wedding, Alia herself took to Instagram to share the first official wedding pics. Sharing more about why they chose to get married at home, she said, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married.”

She further added how they wish to live together, “With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites.”

