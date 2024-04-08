Rahul Bose calls present day superstars 'bad actors with lots of charisma'

Rahul Bose is known for his experimental choices when it comes to working in niche cinema. That actor, who is receiving laurels for his political-thriller Berlin at film festivals, recently spoke about stardom culture. In an interview with Times Now, the actor was quizzed about Kangana Ranaut's remarks where she mentioned Shah Rukh Khan and herself as ‘last generation of superstars.’ (Also read: Don’t want to get stereotyped as an actor: Aparshakti Khurana) Rahul Bose recently spoke about bad actors with lot of charisma becoming successful in Bollywood.

Rahul Bose feels fans don't care whether stars act well

When asked if the boom of OTT has diminished the star culture, Rahul said that people don't care whether stars act well as they just want to see them. He opined, “You don't care whether they're playing a villager or whether they're playing an industrialist. You just want to see them. You don't care whether they're playing a cricketer or whether they're playing aeronautical scientist. They just want to see them. You don't care how they act. You don't care. You just want to see them.”

Charisma trumps all

“The charisma of an actor when it becomes so strong that you only want to see them and you believe that you know them and you believe that you were linked in your previous life together, that is charisma. That's the stuff. Outside of that, everybody else is an actor with degrees of charisma. You know you can't be non charismatic. There are some very good actors who have zero charisma. They're not going to get very far. You know, there are some very bad actors who have lots of charisma. They'll get very far because cinema is a visual medium. You have to see it.” He concluded by mentioning Madhubala and present day superstars as hyper-charismatic human beings who will always remain massive stars.

Rahul's Berlin is yet to be released in India. The movie is directed by Atul Sabharwal and stars Aparshakti Khurana, Ishwak Singh, Kabir Bedi and Anupriya Goenka in crucial roles. It is co-produced by by Zee Studios and Yippie Ki Yay Motion Pictures.

