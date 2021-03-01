Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rahul Bose reacts to Anil's story about 'almost killing' him during Dil Dhadakne Do scene: 'Cinegoers would've rejoiced'
Rahul Bose reacts to Anil's story about 'almost killing' him during Dil Dhadakne Do scene: 'Cinegoers would've rejoiced'

Actor Rahul Bose has reacted to Anil Kapoor's story about almost killing him while shooting a scene for Dil Dhadakne Do.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:17 PM IST
Anil Kapoor and Rahul Bose in Dil Dhadakne Do.

Actor Rahul Bose has responded to his Dil Dhadakne Do co-star Anil Kapoor, who on Sunday shared a scene from the film in which he had to be reminded not to actually harm Rahul, after he got carried away for a moment.

In the scene, Anil's character throttles Rahul's character. Anil wrote on Twitter that it was the scene he was looking forward to shooting the most. In a video, he said that he had to be reminded that it was only a film, after he utilised a prop to attack Rahul's character. "I almost strangled Rahul, I almost killed him," he said.

Replying to Anil's tweet, Rahul wrote, "Mr K! The only thing you killed was the scene. You killed it, handsome handsome. Had you killed me instead, cinegoers would have rejoiced in the streets! All the best @AnilKapoor!"

Anil wrote back, "Kamal in that moment might have thought of killing Manav for sure but I couldn’t have killed this scene without you!! @RahulBose1 Thank you so much for the support always!!"

Dil Dhadakne Do, directed by Zoya Akhtar and featuring an ensemble cast that also included Priyanka Chopra, Shefali Shah, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar and others, was a critical and commercial success.

Anil last appeared in AK vs AK, a Netflix mockumentary directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and co-starring Anurag Kashyap. Rahul Bose was last seen in the fantasy drama Bulbbul.

Anil's upcoming projects include Jug Jug Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor; and Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Bobby Deol. The actor also has Takht, directed by Karan Johar. However, the film has been put on hold due to the pandemic.

