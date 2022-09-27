Rahul Bose wrongly tags woman on Twitter as he complains about bad flight experience; read her hilarious bio

Actor Rahul Bose expressed his disappointment on Twitter after taking a Vistara flight recently and being led down on various grounds. However, the actor wrongly tagged a woman of the same name who went on to add to her Twitter bio ‘Not an airline’. Rahul was sharing his concerns on not allegedly finding lounge access at the Ahmedabad airport, delayed boarding and tasteless food. Also read: Rahul Bose says his last relationship was 7 years ago, would love to be in love

Taking to Twitter on Monday night, Rahul wrote, "Apathetic ground staff, no lounge access for business class passengers, delayed boarding, food that looked intriguing but was deceptively inedible, mask protocol moody at best. Have flown @vistara four times this week. Erratic on all metrics. Today’s #UK956 Ahd-Bom case in point."

He had however tagged a woman instead of Vistara airlines. The woman's bio also had the mention of ‘not an airline’.

Apathetic ground staff, no lounge access for business class passengers, delayed boarding, food that looked intriguing but was deceptively inedible, mask protocol moody at best. Have flown @vistara four times this week. Erratic on all metrics. Today’s #UK956 Ahd-Bom case in point. — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) September 26, 2022

Meanwhile, a Vistara representative responded to Rahul's complaints, saying, “Hi Mr. Bose, we are concerned to note your agony. We regret that currently, we do not have a lounge tie-up at Ahmedabad airport. We are constantly working on making necessary enhancements. With regard to other concerns, we request some time to check with our team. Please allow us time till we get back. Your patience in the interim will be highly appreciated. Thanks, Aishwarya.”

Rahul again hit back, tweeting about not getting an apology in response for his concerns. He wrote, “You clearly don’t regret it because the ground staff person (I don’t want to mention names) casually, almost bored, without a hint of embarrassment (you have to hand it to her for sheer chutzpah), said there was no lounge facility for Business Class passengers. Zero apology!”

Rahul was in Ahmedabad to meet the teams before the rugby tournament at the 2022 National Games of India. He was last seen in a web show titled Eternally Confused and Eager for Love. He will now be seen next in the film, Salaam Venky.

