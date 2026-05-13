Rahul Dev says industry ‘forgot me’ as he returned from a 4-year break after his wife’s death: ‘I wasn’t getting work’

Actor Rahul Dev stepped away from the film industry to focus on raising his son after his wife, Rina Dev, died of cancer. In a recent podcast with Hindi Rush, Rahul recalled that when he returned to work after four and a half years, he struggled to find opportunities as people in the film industry had “forgotten him”.

Rahul Dev had no work after 4 years break

Rahul Dev recalls getting no work after a 4-year break.

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Rahul shared that he was unprepared for the challenges of single parenting after his wife’s death and credited his spiritual guru for helping him navigate the difficult phase in his life. Describing the period as extremely challenging, Rahul recalled how his guru convinced him to send his son to London for further studies and also encouraged him to resume work.

He revealed, “When the call for Bigg Boss came, I didn’t think I would do it. But guruji told me, ‘Go, you have to start somewhere.’ That’s how things slowly began again. When I came back, I wasn’t getting work. I had done 80-81 films, but after four-and-a-half years away, it felt like nobody even knew me anymore. People had forgotten me.”

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{{^usCountry}} However, Rahul said that he does not hold any bitterness about the experience. He added, “I can’t blame anyone because times change. I never liked blaming people. I always feel the important thing is to learn from experiences. I’m not bitter that I did so much for the industry and this happened. The industry has also given me a lot. Leaving was my choice because of the circumstances, and I have no regrets.” Rahul Dev’s personal life {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Rahul said that he does not hold any bitterness about the experience. He added, “I can’t blame anyone because times change. I never liked blaming people. I always feel the important thing is to learn from experiences. I’m not bitter that I did so much for the industry and this happened. The industry has also given me a lot. Leaving was my choice because of the circumstances, and I have no regrets.” Rahul Dev’s personal life {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Rahul married Rina Dev in 1998, and the couple welcomed their son, Siddharth. However, after 11 years of marriage, Rahul’s life changed when Rina died of cancer in 2009. This led him to step away from acting for nearly four years to focus on raising his son. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rahul married Rina Dev in 1998, and the couple welcomed their son, Siddharth. However, after 11 years of marriage, Rahul’s life changed when Rina died of cancer in 2009. This led him to step away from acting for nearly four years to focus on raising his son. {{/usCountry}}

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Rahul is currently in a relationship with model-actor Mugdha Godse. The two reportedly began dating in 2013 and have been in a long-term live-in relationship since then. Last year, Rahul also suffered another personal loss when his brother, actor Mukul Dev, died in Delhi at the age of 54.

Rahul Dev’s upcoming work

Rahul will next be seen in the Punjabi film Mor Sab Da Banuga. Helmed by Ashish Kumar, the film also stars Prince Kanwaljit Singh in a key role. Backed by SNH Productions, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2, 2026.

He also has Welcome To The Jungle in the pipeline. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, and Arshad Warsi, among others, in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 26.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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