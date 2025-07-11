Son of Sardaar 2 trailer: Ajay Devgn trolls Pakistan, Mukul Dev makes final movie appearance; fans miss Sonakshi Sinha

Son Of Sardaar 2 trailer: Ajay Devgn is coming back to the comedy genre with the second part of the Son of Sardaar franchise. The trailer of the film was dropped on Friday, introducing Mrunal Thakur as the new leading lady. And the clip teases that the film will take the audience on a ride of comedic misadventures. Son Of Sardaar 2 trailer: The film is slated to release on July 25.

Son of Sardaar 2 trailer out

The makers of the film released the trailer of the film with much fanfare at an event in Mumbai. The first film was set in Punjab, and the second is set in Scotland, with the trailer opening with a question, “Will he survive Scotland?"

The trailer opens on a funny note, showing Ajay’s character looking at an older woman, whom he calls ‘bebe’. He watches her perform a pole dance, following which she collapses. The opening scene hints that the film will be a comedy of errors.

The trailer then proceeds to introduce several characters who get involved in the love story of Ajay and Mrunal Thakur, who are on a mission to get someone close to them married. It leads to a lot of action, drama and comedy.

As shown in the clip, the film will touch upon the lives of an Army officer. The trailer features Ajay taking a dig at Pakistan, saying they drop “bombs in our country”. In another scene, there is a reference to Sunny Deol from the film Border. Mukul Dev also appears on screen for the last time, accompanied by Vindu Dara Singh, Ravi Kishan and Kubbra Sait.

There are several one-liners in the trailer, with some popular ones from the first instalment such as "Just Joking" and "Kadi Hass Bhi Liya Karo", which invoke a sense of nostalgia.

Fans react

For the fans, watching the trailer came with mixed emotions. Some missed Sonakshi Sinha, and some wondered what was the need to revisit the franchise.

“Nothing can beat the first part of the Son of Sardaar,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Circus 2.0 loading. Can't match 1% vibe of previous Son of Sardar movie”.

“Why they replaced Sonakshi Sinha?? Mrunal and Ajay have zero chemistry,” shared one social media user. One wrote, “Without Sonakshi Sinha this film is incomplete”.

“Dear Bollywood, stop making these forcefully loud comedy movies which is not funny at all,” read one comment. One shared, “Son of Sardaar 2 is proof that sequels need a license.”

Some liked the trailer and wrote, “Ajay Devgan Is Back To The Comedy”, with one mentioning, “Blast of nostalgia”. “Jassi is back with fierce dialogues,” shared one.

About Son of Sardaar 2

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film also stars Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Neeru Bajwa, Chunky Panday, Kubbra Sait, Deepak Dobriyal, Vindu Dara Singh, Roshni Walia, Sharat Saxena, Sahil Mehta and the late Mukul Dev. Presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films, A Devgn Films and SOS 2 Limited production, Son of Sardar 2 is produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande.

The film is slated to release on July 25. It is believed that the makers are picking up on a fresh note and not from where the first movie ended.

Released in 2012, Son of Sardaar featured Ajay with Sonakshi Sinha as the female lead. It also starred Sanjay Dutt and Juhi Chawla, with Salman Khan in a cameo appearance. The film clashed with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and registered good business at the box office.