Rahul Gandhi attends Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad's wedding reception, spotted chatting with her mom

Actor Swara Bhasker and politician Fahad Ahmad hosted a wedding reception in Delhi on Thursday which was attended by several political leaders and celebrities. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzi account on Thursday shared a video in which Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also seen at the festivities held in Delhi. (Also Read | Akhilesh Yadav attends Swara Bhasker's wedding celebration, actor shares pics from 'Qawwali night')

Rahul Gandhi attended Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad's wedding reception.

In the clip, Rahul Gandhi was seen standing alongside Swara, her parents and Fahad. For the occasion, Rahul wore a white kurta and pyjama. Swara was seen in a pink and golden lehenga while Fahad opted for a cream-coloured sherwani and white pyjama. Swara's mother spoke to Rahul in the clip as he smiled. This isn't the first time that Rahul has met Swara. last year, she had joinedhim during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

In another video that emerged online, actor and Samajwadi Party leader Jaya Bachchan was also seen along with TMC leader Derek O’Brien. As she entered the venue, she also shook hands with Shashi Tharoor and greeted him.

Taking to her Instagram on Friday, Swara posted several pictures from her reception as she posed with Fahad. In the photos, the couple gave several poses as they smiled for the camera. In one of the pictures, Fahad gave a peck on Swara's cheek as she smiled. Swara captioned the post, "Presenting Mr and Mrs. #SwaadAnusaar."

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Swara shared photos of herself and Fahad from their Qawwali night. It was attended by former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav. Sharing the photos, Swara had tweeted, "Happy and honoured to welcome Shri Akhilesh Yadav ji to 'Swaad Anusaar (their wedding hashtag)' festivities… Qawwali night. Used the opportunity to fulfil Pradeep bhaiya’s (brother's) dream of a pic with his leader... I also shared my woes about my party pooper dad to a gracious and sporting Akhilesh ji."

Recently, speaking about their wedding, the couple told Times of India, "We are both very conscious and proud of our identities and nobody wants to change anybody. We planned things that are common to both our traditions. Haldi is something that happens in both. It’s called ubtan in Muslims. Mehendi happens on both sides. Sangeet happens on both sides. In India, an interfaith couple that does not convert, can only get married in the court under the Special Marriage Act. That we have done. Now we are trying to build a common tradition of celebrations.”

Swara announced her marriage plans with Fahad Ahmad on February 16. The actor had shared their photos from a court saying that they opted for a court marriage and submitted their papers on January 6 under the Special Marriage Act.

