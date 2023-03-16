Akhilesh Yadav attends Swara Bhasker's wedding celebration, actor shares pics from 'Qawwali night'

In a recent interview, actor Swara Bhasker and Samajwadi Party's Fahad Ahmad said that as an 'interfaith couple that does not convert' they could only marry in court. But the couple has been celebrating their wedding with loved ones and sharing pictures and videos of various ceremonies such as haldi, mehendi and sangeet. On Thursday, Swara took to Twitter to share photos of herself and Fahad from their 'Qawwali night', which was attended by former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav. Also read: Swara Bhasker channels a Telugu bride in saree for Carnatic musical evening, poses with Fahad Ahmad. See pics

Sharing the photos, Swara tweeted, "Happy and honoured to welcome Shri Akhilesh Yadav ji to 'Swaad Anusaar (their wedding hashtag)' festivities… Qawwali night. Used the opportunity to fulfil Pradeep bhaiya’s (brother's) dream of a pic with his leader... I also shared my woes about my party pooper dad to a gracious and sporting Akhilesh ji." The Samajwadi Party leader also shared photos of himself at Swara and Fahad's wedding festivities, and tweeted in Hindi, "Congratulations and best wishes for a happy married life for Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad!"

The first photo featured Swara and Fahad, who wore ethnic looks in green and golden, sitting next to Akhilesh at the celebration. There was also a photo of Swara and Akhilesh laughing and talking as Fahad looked on. There were also a couple of photos of Akhilesh with Swara and her father Uday Bhaskar, who is a retired military officer, from the festivities.

In a recent interview, Swara and Fahad said with their wedding functions such as haldi, mehendi, sangeet and qawwali night they seek to 'build a common tradition of celebrations'. Swara and Fahad said they were both 'very conscious and proud' of their identities as Hindu and Muslim, respectively.

Speaking about their wedding, the couple told Times of India in an interview, "We are both very conscious and proud of our identities and nobody wants to change anybody. We planned things that are common to both our traditions. Haldi is something that happens in both. It’s called ubtan in Muslims. Mehendi happens on both sides. Sangeet happens on both sides. In India, an interfaith couple that does not convert, can only get married in the court under the Special Marriage Act. That we have done. Now we are trying to build a common tradition of celebrations.”

Swara has been sharing photos and videos of her wedding festivities on Instagram and Twitter. On February 16, Swara had announced her marriage plans with Fahad Ahmad. She had also shared a timeline of their relationship. She shared their photos from a court and said they opted for a court marriage and submitted their papers on January 6 under the Special Marriage Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON