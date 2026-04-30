Rahul Roy breaks silence on viral reels, hints at financial struggles: ‘If you are concerned, then help me find work’

Actor Rahul Roy, who rose to fame with the 1990 blockbuster Aashiqui, recently found himself at the centre of social media chatter after appearing in a series of reels with a relatively unknown content creator, which left many both concerned and curious. Addressing the buzz, the actor broke his silence, hinting at financial strain linked to ongoing legal matters.

In 2020, Rahul Roy suffered a brain stroke, while he was shooting for a project in Kargil.

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He also didn’t hold back in calling out trolls, slamming those who mocked him and his struggles while asserting that such reactions reveal more about them than him.

Rahul Roy reacts

Earlier this week, Rahul became a talking point on social media after several reels featuring him with a content creator, who goes by the handle Dr Vanita Ghadage Desai, surfaced online.

In one reel, he was seen dancing to Tere Dar Pe Sanam, a song belonging to the 1993 film Phir Teri Kahaani Yaad Aayi, featuring Rahul opposite Pooja Bhatt. While some social media users expressed concern for Rahul after the reels surfaced, others trolled him, dismissing the videos as cringe.

On Wednesday, Rahul took to Instagram to share a note that seemed to address how his reels have become a talking point on social media. Calling out those who mocked him, he wrote that if people ridicule his “simplicity or make fun of his struggles”, it reflects more on them than it does on him.

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{{^usCountry}} “I do my work with honesty and modesty. I have some legal matters to pay for, and these are not from today—they are from before the brain stroke happened,” Rahul wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I do my work with honesty and modesty. I have some legal matters to pay for, and these are not from today—they are from before the brain stroke happened,” Rahul wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Rahul also hinted at financial strain, revealing that he is dealing with legal matters that require significant expenses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rahul also hinted at financial strain, revealing that he is dealing with legal matters that require significant expenses. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The actor continued, “If you mock my simplicity or make fun of my struggles, it says less about me and more about you. If you are truly so concerned, then help me find some genuine and decent work so I can pay for these cases. At least I am earning through hard work, not by mocking others.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor continued, “If you mock my simplicity or make fun of my struggles, it says less about me and more about you. If you are truly so concerned, then help me find some genuine and decent work so I can pay for these cases. At least I am earning through hard work, not by mocking others.” {{/usCountry}}

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In the note, Rahul emphasised that staying active remains a priority for him following his recovery from the brain stroke. He further shared that the mockery directed at him on social media has been deeply hurtful.

“And after the brain stroke, it is important for me to stay active. I want to work for as long as I am alive. It keeps my mind active and gives me the sense of purpose and responsibility that I am still working today. Yes, it may hurt a little sometimes, but you cannot break me,” Rahul wrote while concluding the note.

About Rahul Roy

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Rahul Roy shot to instant fame and became an overnight sensation with his debut film, Aashiqui (1990). After the initial success, Rahul was seen in Junoon (1992), Dilwale Kabhi Na Hare (1992) and Gumrah (1993). But his subsequent films failed to click at the box office, leading to a career decline. He returned to the limelight years later when he won the first season of the reality show Bigg Boss in 2007. Rahul was recently seen in the Zee5 film Cabaret.

In 2020, the actor suffered a brain stroke while he was shooting for LAC — Live the Battle in Kargil. He was taken to Wockhardt Hospitals, where he underwent angiography of the brain and heart. Later, Rahul was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital's ICU on November 27, 2020. He has since made a full recovery.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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