Rahul Vaidya hopes Disha Parmar isn't in for any post-wedding 'shockers', thanks Bigg Boss

Rahul Vaidya has said that he is pleased that his fiancee Disha Parmar watched him '24/7' on Bigg Boss 14 ahead of their wedding, because now she knows what to expect. Rahul said that he isn't living in with Disha, and they meet only for dates and dinners.

Rahul Vaidya, who finished Bigg Boss 14 as the runner-up, will tie the knot with Disha Parmar later this month. He popped the question to her during the show.

Asked about how their relationship has evolved since Bigg Boss concluded, Rahul told Pinkvilla, "When you're dating someone... We're not living in, she lives at her place and I live at mine. We meet for a certain amount of time; we go for dinner... Thankfully, because of Bigg Boss, she saw me 24/7. I'm very happy that she's seen everything of me, she's seen every side of mine. So I'm assuming that she will have no surprises, and no shockers."

Rahul and Disha confirmed their wedding date -- July 16 -- in a joint social media statement recently. "With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July, 2021. We seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness. Love, Disha and Rahul #TheDisHulWedding," the couple wrote.

Talking to a leading daily about the wedding, Rahul said, “Disha and I have always been in favour of a close-knit wedding. We want our loved ones to attend our big day and bless us. The marriage will be held according to the Vedic rituals and we will also have Gurbani Shabad sung at the ceremony.”

Disha added, "My idea of an ideal wedding ceremony is an intimate affair. Marriage is a union of two people and their respective families with their dear ones in attendance. I have always wished for a simple ceremony and I am glad that’s exactly what we are going ahead with."